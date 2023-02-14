Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,474 in the last 365 days.

Arthur Lawrence Plans To Launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia, Supporting KSA’s Socia Economic Growth In Line With Vision 2030

Arthur Lawrence Arabia

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. based Arthur Lawrence announced its plans to launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia at the second edition of the annual global tech summit, LEAP, held from February 6 to 9, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, Saudi Arabia.

Given that tech innovators and experts come together at this annual conference to network, build partnerships, and explore ideas that can boost their operations, Arthur Lawrence announced its commitment to enable businesses in the KSA region to effectively navigate the ongoing digital transformation by building a digital workforce that bridges the gap between people and technology.

Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner Wajid Mirza commented at the event, “Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 fastest growing countries in the digital and e-commerce realms and is currently one of the largest markets for tech and innovation-based businesses. We are thrilled with our expansion plans for Arthur Lawrence Arabia as this move will help us tap into an emerging market in a timely fashion, moving us closer to fulfilling our vision of creating exceptional value across the globe through our tech, talent and BPM solutions.

With this, we are eagerly looking forward to creating exceptional value in KSA in line with its Vision 2030, helping shape the future of the Kingdom in a plethora of diverse industries, catering to thousands of small and medium to large-sized enterprises, and being an important, strong and reliable player in the region.”

This year, Arthur Lawrence celebrates its 20th anniversary as well, commemorating their proven track record of delivering management and technology consulting solutions with offices, operations, and employees in the USA, the UK, Canada, the Middle East, Pakistan, and India.

Shairose Ukanji
Arthur Lawrence
+1 213-493-6482
shairose.ukanji@arthurlawrence.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Arthur Lawrence Plans To Launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia, Supporting KSA’s Socia Economic Growth In Line With Vision 2030

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.