Arthur Lawrence Plans To Launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia, Supporting KSA’s Socia Economic Growth In Line With Vision 2030

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. based Arthur Lawrence announced its plans to launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia at the second edition of the annual global tech summit, LEAP, held from February 6 to 9, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, Saudi Arabia.

Given that tech innovators and experts come together at this annual conference to network, build partnerships, and explore ideas that can boost their operations, Arthur Lawrence announced its commitment to enable businesses in the KSA region to effectively navigate the ongoing digital transformation by building a digital workforce that bridges the gap between people and technology.

Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner Wajid Mirza commented at the event, “Saudi Arabia is among the top 10 fastest growing countries in the digital and e-commerce realms and is currently one of the largest markets for tech and innovation-based businesses. We are thrilled with our expansion plans for Arthur Lawrence Arabia as this move will help us tap into an emerging market in a timely fashion, moving us closer to fulfilling our vision of creating exceptional value across the globe through our tech, talent and BPM solutions.

With this, we are eagerly looking forward to creating exceptional value in KSA in line with its Vision 2030, helping shape the future of the Kingdom in a plethora of diverse industries, catering to thousands of small and medium to large-sized enterprises, and being an important, strong and reliable player in the region.”

This year, Arthur Lawrence celebrates its 20th anniversary as well, commemorating their proven track record of delivering management and technology consulting solutions with offices, operations, and employees in the USA, the UK, Canada, the Middle East, Pakistan, and India.