Ductless HVAC Market is Projected to Reach USD 98,431 Million, at a 7.58% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Ductless HVAC System Market Information by Equipment Type (Heating, Ventilation and Cooling), by Implementation Type (New Construction and retrofit), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), by Region - Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Ductless HVAC Market Information by Equipment Type, Implementation Type and Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", The ductless HVAC system market is expected to be valued at USD 98,431 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.58% between 2022 and 2030.

Ductless HVAC Market Synopsis

Ductless HVAC systems are simple to install and use little energy because they do not require a duct for cooling. This is expected to drive the ductless HVAC system market during the forecast period. Ductless split systems also provide targeted cooling and heating comfort when conventional HVAC equipment is too expensive to install.

Because of its many features such as multiple heating and cooling stages and variable fan speeds, this system is expected to grow in popularity over the projected period. Furthermore, increased disposable income and rising ambient temperatures are expected to fuel demand for ductless HVAC systems.

Ductless HVAC Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the ductless HVAC system market include

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electrolux

Trane

Among others.





Split systems are the most common type of ductless HVAC system. The split system allows the operator to change the temperature of separate zones as needed, giving the user operational flexibility and cost savings. These benefits of split systems contribute to the growth of the global ductless HVAC market. The main advantage of the split system is its low noise level. To limit indoor noise, the split system keeps the compressor and fan in the outdoor unit.

COVID 19 Analysis

According to MRFR's impact estimate on COVID-19, the energy and power sectors could be severely impacted by dropping demand and plunging power prices around the world. Given the long-term impact of COVID-19, the majority of notable vendors are presently attempting to reduce the expenses of securing their assets while still putting in efforts to assure uninterrupted operations in order to control revenue loss. While many countries work to discover a COVID-19 breakthrough, the lockout situation has limited the transfer of materials between energy and power plants. In the face of political uncertainty, the short-term impact has resulted in a significant decrease in investment capacity as well as a decline in power costs.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 98,431 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 7.58% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Rapid economic growth



Change in climate condition



Growth in the construction market Key Market Drivers low energy and easy installation procedures



Ductless HVAC Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

As the demand for ductless systems grows, so will the amount of energy and power consumed during operation. To avoid this, makers of ductless heating and cooling systems and refrigerants must design energy-efficient and low-carbon-emitting systems, as well as eco-friendly refrigerants. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a state of affairs in which HVAC systems are connected to the internet to allow for knowledge sharing. It operates HVAC systems, collects knowledge, and stores it in the cloud; improve HVAC operations for greater efficiency; and executes a prognosticative maintenance schedule. It also efficiently monitors, manages, and diagnoses devices over the internet.

Furthermore, IoT enables minimal current HVAC system maintenance and repair costs. IoT enables access to and accurate interpretation of HVAC system performance data across time. For example, IoT-enabled buildings will provide facility managers with early alerts of any operational irregularities and allow for remote diagnosis and adjustment of units, thereby saving money by reducing system failures. The increased need for energy-efficient equipment, as well as the rapid rate of infrastructure construction in many countries around the world, are two of the most important factors expected to drive the growth of the Global Ductless Heating And Cooling Systems Market in the coming years.

Ductless HVAC Market Restraints:

Stringent government restrictions are a major impediment to the growth of the worldwide ductless HVAC system market. The New Efficiency Standard for Residential Heating and Cooling in the United States of America and the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act (NAECA), for example, became law in 2006 and 2015, respectively. The new requirements, which go into effect in 2023, mandate a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) of no less than 14 for residential systems in the northern parts of the US and a SEER of 15 for systems in the southern regions (states) of the US.

Furthermore, the new criteria require an increase in air-source heat pump heating efficiency, as assessed by the equipment heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF). The minimum HSPF will be 8.8 as opposed to the existing standard's HSPF of 8.2 that entered into effect in 2015. Such obstacles will stymie market growth during the projection period.



Ductless HVAC Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Heating, ventilation, and cooling are the equipment types considered in the market study. Heating equipment is in high demand in the market since it heats buildings to a specific temperature. Heating equipment is in high demand in this location, as is normal in colder areas that experience regular climatic fluctuation. Furthermore, the rising demand for renewable energy sources, combined with strong government support in the form of subsidiaries, drives expansion in the heating equipment industry.

By Implementation Type

Retrofit and new construction are two methods of implementation.

By Application

Commercial, residential, and industrial market segments are application-dependent. Ductless HVAC systems are widely used in residential buildings to heat and cool the air within.



Ductless HVAC Market Regional Insights

APAC is the most bankable ductless HVAC system market and will remain so throughout the evaluation period. Rapidly rising countries, with their thriving construction sectors and expanding populations, consistent economic growth, and rapid urbanization, are driving market growth throughout the area. Mini split ductless HVAC systems have grown in popularity in India and China, with the residential sector driving the majority of demand. Increased collaborations among market experts and regulatory bodies to promote star-labeled HVAC units, combined with an increase in the number of government initiatives in favor of high-quality energy-efficient units in both old and new buildings, can boost regional market profits in the coming years.

