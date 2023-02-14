Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,157 in the last 365 days.

Franklin Electric Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Sales of $489.4 million, an increase of 13% over the prior year, was a fourth quarter record
  • Robust sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution up 27%, Water Systems up 9%, and Fueling Systems up 8%
  • Operating income was a fourth quarter record at $56.2 million, an increase of 19% over the prior year
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.84, a decrease of $0.01 to prior year

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Full Year record sales of $2.0 billion, an increase of 23% over the prior year
  • Strong sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution up 34%, Water Systems up 20%, and Fueling Systems up 16%
  • Operating income for 2022 was a record at $257.2 million, an increase of 36% over the prior year
  • GAAP fully diluted EPS was a record at $3.97, an increase of 22% over the prior year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 sales were $489.4 million, compared to fourth quarter 2021 sales of $432.5 million. Fourth quarter 2022 operating income was $56.2 million, compared to fourth quarter operating income in 2021 of $47.2 million. Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted EPS was $0.84, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.85. Worth noting, the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results included a $6.5 million one-time gain on a bargain purchase price transaction.

Full year 2022 sales were $2.0 billion, compared to full year 2021 sales of $1.7 billion. Full year 2022 operating income was $257.2 million, compared to operating income in 2021 of $189.2 million. Full year 2022 GAAP fully diluted EPS was $3.97, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in 2021 of $3.25.

“Franklin Electric delivered a solid fourth quarter finish to 2022 with our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales and operating income growth over the prior-year quarter, which capped another record full year for sales, operating income and earnings per share. Once again, our global team rose to the occasion and delivered in a challenging, but improving, operating environment,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“Demand remained strong across our business in the fourth quarter, demonstrated by sustained top-line growth and the elevated backlog at year-end which carries over into 2023. Looking forward, we are well positioned to continue our momentum based on the robust demand across our end markets, our diverse customer base, and the growing global need for clean water and safe, cost-effective fueling solutions.” Mr. Sengstack concluded.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new fourth quarter record, were $281.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $23.3 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and healthy end market demand across all major product lines in groundwater pumping, surface pumping and water treatment. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter was $44.6 million, a new fourth quarter record, driven by higher sales and operating leverage. Fourth quarter 2021 Water Systems operating income was $36.4 million.

Distribution sales, a new fourth quarter record, were $148.9 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $32.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021. The Distribution segment operating income was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021 operating income of $5.6 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were both negatively impacted by weather, seasonality and margin compression from unfavorable pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business.

Fueling Systems sales, a new fourth quarter record, were $85.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $6.5 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales increases in the U.S. and Canada were led by higher demand for Fuel Management Systems compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues were flat. Fueling Systems operating income, a new fourth quarter record, was $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $22.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2022 were $101.7 million versus $129.8 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher working capital requirements in support of higher revenues.

2023 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion and full year 2023 EPS to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/usehvppx

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI060baf2deda443b988b32fb943569249

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, February 14, 2023 through 9AM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward- looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
               
(In thousands, except per share amounts)              
               
  Fourth Quarter Ended   Fiscal Year End
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Net sales $ 489,431     $ 432,520     $ 2,043,711     $ 1,661,865  
               
Cost of sales   323,213       287,332       1,352,276       1,085,776  
               
Gross profit   166,218       145,188       691,435       576,089  
               
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   109,724       97,741       432,076       386,275  
               
Restructuring expense   272       240       2,170       621  
               
Operating income   56,222       47,207       257,189       189,193  
               
Interest expense   (4,033 )     (1,356 )     (11,525 )     (5,196 )
Other income/(expense), net   (414 )     6,447       (3,201 )     7,978  
Foreign exchange income/(expense)   (2,946 )     (615 )     (7,236 )     (2,269 )
               
Income before income taxes   48,829       51,683       235,227       189,706  
               
Income tax expense   8,872       10,688       46,416       34,731  
               
Net income $ 39,957     $ 40,995     $ 188,811     $ 154,975  
               
Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (378 )     (328 )     (1,479 )     (1,115 )
               
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 39,579     $ 40,667     $ 187,332     $ 153,860  
               
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.85     $ 0.87     $ 4.02     $ 3.29  
Diluted $ 0.84     $ 0.85     $ 3.97     $ 3.25  



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
(In thousands)      
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
ASSETS      
       
Cash and equivalents $ 45,790     $ 40,536  
Receivables (net)   230,404       196,173  
Inventories   544,980       449,975  
Other current assets   36,916       37,963  
Total current assets   858,090       724,647  
       
Property, plant, and equipment, net   215,154       210,654  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   48,948       48,379  
Goodwill and other assets   572,009       591,485  
Total assets $ 1,694,201     $ 1,575,165  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
Accounts payable $ 139,266     $ 164,758  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   123,788       117,955  
Current lease liability   15,959       15,320  
Current maturities of long-term debt and      
short-term borrowings   126,756       97,981  
Total current liabilities   405,769       396,014  
       
Long-term debt   89,271       90,535  
Long-term lease liability   32,858       32,937  
Income taxes payable non-current   8,707       11,610  
Deferred income taxes   29,744       28,162  
Employee benefit plans   31,889       40,696  
Other long-term liabilities   25,209       26,568  
 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   620       (19 )
       
Total equity   1,070,134       948,662  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,694,201     $ 1,575,165  
       



FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)      
       
    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income   188,811     $ 154,975  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   50,374       44,572  
Non-cash lease expense   17,406       13,808  
Share-based compensation   10,973       11,731  
Gain from bargain purchase of business   -       (6,482 )
Other   7,291       2,126  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Receivables   (44,800 )     (31,925 )
Inventory   (101,080 )     (123,076 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (12,283 )     89,038  
Operating leases   (17,406 )     (13,808 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act   (355 )     -  
Other   2,743       (11,196 )
       
Net cash flows from operating activities   101,674       129,763  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to property, plant, and equipment   (41,903 )     (30,116 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment   6       979  
Acquisitions and investments   (1,186 )     (235,701 )
Other investing activities   9       33  
       
Net cash flows from investing activities   (43,074 )     (264,805 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net change in debt   28,936       94,716  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   3,859       15,524  
Purchases of common stock   (40,490 )     (25,949 )
Dividends paid   (36,991 )     (33,398 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions   (3,786 )     -  
Net cash flows from financing activities   (48,472 )     50,893  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (4,874 )     (6,102 )
Net change in cash and equivalents   5,254       (90,251 )
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period   40,536       130,787  
Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 45,790     $ 40,536  



Key Performance Indicators: Earnings Per Share Calculations 

  For the Fourth Quarter
Earnings Before and After Restructuring   2022       2021       Change  
(in millions)  
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 39.6     $ 40.7       -3 %
Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 )   $ (0.2 )        
Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 39.4     $ 40.5       -3 %
                       
Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.3     $ 0.2          
                       
Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.2     $ 0.2          
                       
Earnings before Restructuring $ 39.6     $ 40.7       -3 %
                       
  For the Fourth Quarter 
Earnings Per Share Before and After Restructuring
   2022       2021       Change  
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)                      
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding   47.0       47.0       0 %
                       
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.84     $ 0.85       -1 %
                       
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ -     $ 0.01          
                       
Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.84     $ 0.86       -2 %


  For the Full Year of
Earnings Before and After Restructuring   2022       2021       Change  
(in millions)                  
Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 187.3     $ 153.9       22 %
Allocated Earnings $ (0.7 )   $ (0.9 )        
Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 186.6     $ 153.0       22 %
                   
Restructuring (before tax): $ 2.2     $ 0.6          
                   
Restructuring, net of tax: $ 1.8     $ 0.5          
Earnings before Restructuring $ 188.4     $ 153.5       23 %
                   
  For the Full Year of
Earnings Per Share 2022     2021       Change  
Before and After Restructuring                  
(in millions except Earnings Per Share)                  
                   
Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.0     47.0       0 %
                   
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 3.97     $ 3.25       22 %
                   
Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.03     $ 0.01          
                       
Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 4.00     $ 3.26       23 %



Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

              

  Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter
(in millions)   United States
& Canada 		      Latin
America		       Europe,
Middle
East & Africa		       Asia
Pacific		       Total
Water		       Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  


Q4 2021

$

148.9		    

$

36.6		    

$

47.3		    

$

25.2		    

$

258.0		    

$

79.0		    

$

116.9		    

$

(21.4

)		  

$

432.5		  
Q4 2022 $ 171.0     $ 38.4     $ 46.0     $ 25.9     $ 281.3     $ 85.5     $ 148.9     $ (26.3 )   $ 489.4  
Change $ 22.1     $ 1.8     $ (1.3 )   $ 0.7     $ 23.3     $ 6.5     $ 32.0     $ (4.9 )   $ 56.9  
% Change   15 %     5 %     -3 %     3 %     9 %     8 %     27 %       13 %
                                                                 
Foreign currency translation $ (1.4 )   $ (2.8 )   $ (12.2 )   $ (1.8 )   $ (18.2 )   $ (1.5 )   $ 0.0        
% Change   -1 %     -8 %     -26 %     -7 %     -7 %     -2 %     0 %      
                                                             
Acquisitions $ 3.5     $ 0.0     $ 0.0     $ 0.0     $ 3.5     $ 0.0     $ 17.5        
                                                             
Volume/Price $ 20.0     $ 4.6     $ 10.9     $ 2.5     $ 38.0     $ 8.0     $ 14.5        
% Change   13 %     13 %     23 %     10 %     15 %     10 %     12 %      


  Net Sales For the Full Year 
(in millions)   United
States
& Canada		       Latin
America		       Europe,
Middle
East & Africa 		      Asia
Pacific 		      Total
Water 		      Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  


FY 2021

$

549.2		    

$

139.5		    

$

189.8		    

$

85.1		    

$

963.6		    

$

289.1		    

$

497.6		    

$

(88.4

)		  

$

1,661.9		  
FY 2022 $ 712.9     $ 159.3     $ 192.8     $ 92.5     $ 1,157.5     $ 334.1     $ 668.1     $ (116.0 )   $ 2,043.7  
Change $ 163.7     $ 19.8     $ 3.0     $ 7.4     $ 193.9     $ 45.0     $ 170.5     $ (27.6 )   $ 381.8  
% Change   30 %     14 %     2 %     9 %     20 %     16 %     34 %             23 %
                                                                       
Foreign currency translation $ (3.0 )   $ (5.7 )   $ (58.3 )   $ (4.7 )   $ (71.7 )   $ (5.4 )   $ 0.0                  
% Change   -1 %     -4 %     -31 %     -6 %     -7 %     -2 %     0 %                
                                                                       
Acquisitions $ 54.1     $ 0.0     $ 0.0     $ 4.7     $ 58.8     $ 0.0     $ 73.1                  
                                                                       
Volume/Price $ 112.6     $ 25.5     $ 61.3     $ 7.4     $ 206.8     $ 50.4     $ 97.4                  
% Change   21 %     18 %     32 %     9 %     21 %     17 %     20 %                



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

                                       
Operating Income and Margins                                      
(in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2022
    Water       Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 44.6     $ 24.3     $ 2.9     $ (15.6 )   $ 56.2  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   15.9     28.4     1.9             11.5 %
                                       
Restructuring $ 0.2     $ 0.1     $ -     $ -     $ 0.3  
                                       
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 44.8     $ 24.4     $ 2.9     $ (15.6 )   $ 56.5  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring   15.9     28.5     1.9             11.5 %
                                       
                                       
Operating Income and Margins                                      
(in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2021
    Water       Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 36.4     $ 22.2     $ 5.6     $ (17.0 )   $ 47.2  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   14.1     28.1     4.8 %             10.9 %
                                       
Restructuring $ 0.2     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 0.2  
                                       
Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 36.6     $ 22.2     $ 5.6     $ (17.0 )   $ 47.4  
% Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring   14.2     28.1     4.8 %             11.0 %


Operating Income and Margins  
(in millions) For the Full Year of 2022
    Water       Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 172.3     $ 96.8     $ 54.5     $ (66.4 )   $ 257.2  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   14.9 %     29.0 %     8.2 %       12.6 %
                                 
Restructuring $ 1.3     $ 0.7     $ 0.2     $ -     $ 2.2  
           
Operating Income/(Loss) before          
Restructuring $ 173.6     $ 97.5     $ 54.7     $ (66.4 )   $ 259.4  
% Operating Income to Net Sales   15.0 %     29.2 %     8.2 %       12.7 %
Before Restructuring          
           
Operating Income and Margins          
(in millions) For the Full Year of 2021
    Water       Fueling       Distribution       Other/Elims       Consolidated  
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 139.1     $ 79.5     $ 35.9     $ (65.3 )   $ 189.2  
% Operating Income To Net Sales   14.4 %     27.5 %     7.2 %       11.4 %
                                 
Restructuring $ 0.5     $ -     $ 0.1     $ -     $ 0.6  
                                       
Operating Income/(Loss) before          
Restructuring $ 139.6     $ 79.5     $ 36.0     $ (65.3 )   $ 189.8  
% Operating Income to Net Sales   14.5 %     27.5 %     7.2 %       11.4 %
Before Restructuring           

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. 260-824-2900
Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Franklin Electric Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.