Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,151 in the last 365 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Increases Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

    QTD     Full-Year  
    Q4 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2021     2022     2021  
Total lease rental income   $ 202,912     $ 205,152     $ 198,222     $ 810,014     $ 750,730  
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net   $ 15,033     $ 22,788     $ 16,007     $ 76,947     $ 67,229  
Income from operations   $ 111,544     $ 123,292     $ 113,986     $ 472,399     $ 430,131  
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 61,854     $ 76,400     $ 72,885     $ 289,549     $ 273,459  
Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share   $ 1.38     $ 1.64     $ 1.45     $ 6.12     $ 5.41  
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 61,993     $ 76,562     $ 73,229     $ 289,946     $ 284,087  
Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1)   $ 1.38     $ 1.64     $ 1.46     $ 6.13     $ 5.62  
Adjusted EBITDA (1)   $ 179,464     $ 192,647     $ 182,150     $ 745,514     $ 697,948  
Average fleet utilization (2)     99.0 %     99.4 %     99.7 %     99.4 %     99.8 %
Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3)     4,425,300       4,478,963       4,322,367       4,425,300       4,322,367  
Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period     93.6 %     93.6 %     92.8 %     93.6 %     92.8 %

(1) Refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” set forth below.
(2) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.
(3) TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.

  • Net income of $289.5 million for the full year, or $6.12 per diluted common share, and $61.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $1.38 per diluted common share;
  • Adjusted net income of $289.9 million for the full year, or $6.13 per diluted common share, as compared to $284.1 million, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the prior year. Adjusted net income of $62.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $1.38 per diluted common share, as compared to $76.6 million, or $1.64 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $745.5 million for the full year, as compared to $697.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $179.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $192.6 million in the third quarter of 2022;
  • Average and ending utilization rate for the fourth quarter of 99.0% and 98.9%, respectively;
  • Added $786 million of new containers in 2022, assigned to long-term and finance leases;
  • Repurchased 1,543,267 shares and 5,636,772 shares of common stock at an average price of $29.29 per share and $31.69 per share during the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively. As of the end of the year, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $122.5 million;
  • Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record as of March 3, 2023; and
  • Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend, payable on March 15, 2023 to holders of record as of March 3, 2023, an increase of $0.05 per common share, or 20%, from the previous quarter.

“We are pleased to deliver a record profit for 2022, confirming an extraordinary performance across all our key business fundamentals. For the full year 2022, lease rental income increased 8% to $810 million, driven by organic fleet growth from capex deployed in the first half of the year and the full year impact from capex investment in 2021. Adjusted net income reached $290 million, or $6.13 per diluted share, benefiting from our profitable fleet growth, exceptional resale market, and positive impact from our robust share repurchase program. Finally, we achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $746 million and a ROE of over 18% for the year,” stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The last two years were a pivotal period of growth within the container shipping industry, allowing us to expand our fleet and improve the quality of our top line while greatly strengthening our balance sheet. As exceptional gain on sale normalizes to more sustainable levels, our long-term lease contracts in particular will support high utilization and long-term profitability which places us in an ideal position to prepare for the next favorable market opportunity.”

“In the meantime, the strong cash flow generation of the fleet continues to support our ability to return capital to shareholders. During the year, share repurchases totaled 5.6 million shares, or 11.5% of our outstanding common shares as of the beginning of the year. Since commencing our share repurchase program in September of 2019, we have repurchased 15.7 million shares, demonstrating our commitment to efficiently managing shareholder returns. In addition, I am very pleased to announce that our board has increased our quarterly common dividend to $0.30 from $0.25 per share, further demonstrating their confidence in our underlying long-term business fundamentals and reliable cash generation.”

“In summary, 2022 was a tremendous year for Textainer and I am very proud of the strong performance across the organization, helping secure our profitability and cash flow for many years to come. Looking ahead, we expect stabilizing performance in 2023 as we continue to strategically assess the environment and invest only in opportunities in line with our long-term profitability objectives. Our core business model is durable and resilient, with contracted revenue and profits protected by our long-term lease contracts and fixed-rate financing policy. While we wait for market demand to turn, possibly towards the end of the year, we will continue to prioritize our capital allocation toward both strengthening our balance sheet and returning capital to our shareholders through ongoing share repurchase and dividend programs,” concluded Ghesquiere.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Total lease rental income for the year increased $59.3 million from 2021 due to an increase in fleet size and average rental rate. Total lease rental income for the quarter decreased $2.2 million from the third quarter of 2022 due to a slight decrease in both fleet size and utilization.

Trading container margin for the year decreased $8.9 million from 2021, mostly due to a decrease in average unit margin per container sold.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net for the year increased $9.7 million from 2021, due to an increase in the number of containers sold, partially offset by a decrease in average gain per container sold. Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net for the quarter decreased $7.8 million from the third quarter of 2022, due to lower resale prices resulting from market normalization, partially offset by higher container sales volume.

Direct container expense – owned fleet for the year increased $8.6 million from 2021 and for the quarter increased $2.2 million from the third quarter of 2022, due to higher maintenance, handling and storage expense resulting from redeliveries of predominantly older, sales age containers, in turn driving our increased resale activity.

Distribution to managed fleet container investors for the year decreased $6.2 million from 2021, and for the quarter, decreased slightly when compared to the third quarter of 2022, due mostly to a reduction in the managed fleet size.

Depreciation and amortization for the year increased $8.7 million from 2021, primarily due to a net increase of our operating lease fleet. Depreciation and amortization for the quarter increased $0.9 million from the third quarter of 2022.

Interest expense for the year increased $30.0 million from 2021, due to a higher average debt balance and an increase in our average effective interest rate. Interest expense for the quarter increased $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in our average effective interest rate.

Debt termination expense for 2021 amounted to $15.2 million, which included a $10.6 million loan termination payment and a $4.2 million write-off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs, resulting from the early redemption of certain higher-priced fixed-rate asset backed notes with proceeds from our lower-priced debt facilities. There was no debt termination expense in 2022.

Realized loss on financial instruments, net and unrealized gain on financial instruments, net for the year decreased $5.5 million and $4.9 million, respectively, from 2021, primarily due to the termination of all interest rate swaps not designated under hedge accounting during the second and third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, all of our outstanding interest rate swaps were designated under hedge accounting and no longer generate realized or unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 will be held at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) and 1-201-689-8470 (International). The call and archived replay may also be accessed via webcast on Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world’s leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale and we are one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) As exceptional gain on sale normalizes to more sustainable levels, our long-term lease contracts in particular will support high utilization and long-term profitability which places us in an ideal position to prepare for the next favorable market opportunity; (ii) Looking ahead, we expect stabilizing performance in 2023 as we continue to strategically assess the environment and invest only in opportunities in line with our long-term profitability objectives; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 “Key Information— Risk Factors” in Textainer’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022.

Textainer’s views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333
ir@textainer.com


TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except share data)
             
    December 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 164,818     $ 206,210  
Marketable securities     1,411        
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,582 and $1,290, respectively     114,805       125,746  
Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $252 and $100, respectively     130,913       113,048  
Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $62 and $38, respectively     53,652       30,317  
Trading containers     4,848       12,740  
Containers held for sale     31,637       7,007  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     16,703       14,184  
Due from affiliates, net     2,758       2,376  
Total current assets     521,545       511,628  
Restricted cash     102,591       76,362  
Marketable securities           2,866  
Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,029,667 and $1,851,664, respectively     4,365,124       4,731,878  
Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $1,027 and $643 respectively     1,689,123       1,693,042  
Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $52 and $75, respectively     770,980       323,830  
Derivative instruments     149,244       12,278  
Deferred taxes     1,135       1,073  
Other assets     13,492       14,487  
Total assets   $ 7,613,234     $ 7,367,444  
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 24,160     $ 22,111  
Container contracts payable     6,648       140,968  
Other liabilities     5,060       4,895  
Due to container investors, net     16,132       17,985  
Debt, net of unamortized costs of $7,938 and $8,624, respectively     377,898       380,207  
Total current liabilities     429,898       566,166  
Debt, net of unamortized costs of $26,946 and $32,019, respectively     5,127,021       4,960,313  
Derivative instruments           2,139  
Income tax payable     13,196       10,747  
Deferred taxes     13,105       7,589  
Other liabilities     33,725       39,236  
Total liabilities     5,616,945       5,586,190  
Shareholders' equity:            
             
Cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference per share. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent to 12,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share)     300,000       300,000  
Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,943,282 shares issued and 43,634,655 shares outstanding at 2022; 59,503,710 shares issued and 48,831,855 shares outstanding at 2021     599       595  
Treasury shares, at cost, 16,308,627 and 10,671,855 shares, respectively     (337,551 )     (158,459 )
Additional paid-in capital     442,154       428,945  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     147,350       9,750  
Retained earnings     1,443,737       1,200,423  
Total shareholders’ equity     1,996,289       1,781,254  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 7,613,234     $ 7,367,444  
   


TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenues:                      
Operating leases - owned fleet $ 151,936     $ 153,962     $ 609,558     $ 589,045  
Operating leases - managed fleet   11,994       13,055       49,635       56,037  
Finance leases and container leaseback financing receivable - owned fleet   38,982       31,205       150,821       105,648  
Total lease rental income   202,912       198,222       810,014       750,730  
                       
Management fees - non-leasing   897       614       2,812       3,360  
                       
Trading container sales proceeds   4,990       9,397       23,791       32,045  
Cost of trading containers sold   (4,904 )     (7,673 )     (21,939 )     (21,285 )
Trading container margin   86       1,724       1,852       10,760  
                       
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net   15,033       16,007       76,947       67,229  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Direct container expense - owned fleet   10,965       5,590       31,980       23,384  
Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors   10,723       11,590       44,150       50,360  
Depreciation and amortization   74,140       73,165       292,828       284,115  
General and administrative expense   11,898       12,199       48,349       46,462  
Bad debt (recovery) expense, net   (3 )     (60 )     740       (1,285 )
Container lessee default (recovery) expense, net   (339 )     97       1,179       (1,088 )
Total operating expenses   107,384       102,581       419,226       401,948  
Income from operations   111,544       113,986       472,399       430,131  
Other (expense) income:                      
Interest expense   (43,105 )     (34,888 )     (157,249 )     (127,269 )
Debt termination expense         (131 )           (15,209 )
Realized loss on financial instruments, net   (91 )     (118 )     (91 )     (5,634 )
Unrealized (loss) gain on financial instruments, net   (176 )     (272 )     (502 )     4,409  
Other, net   658       160       2,406       (367 )
Net other expense   (42,714 )     (35,249 )     (155,436 )     (144,070 )
Income before income taxes   68,830       78,737       316,963       286,061  
Income tax expense   (2,007 )     (883 )     (7,539 )     (1,773 )
Net income   66,823       77,854       309,424       284,288  
Less: Dividends on preferred shares   4,969       4,969       19,875       10,829  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 61,854     $ 72,885     $ 289,549     $ 273,459  
Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:                      
Basic $ 1.40     $ 1.48     $ 6.23     $ 5.51  
Diluted $ 1.38     $ 1.45     $ 6.12     $ 5.41  
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):                      
Basic   44,149       49,093       46,471       49,624  
Diluted   44,938       50,097       47,299       50,576  
                               


TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)
 
    Years Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 309,424     $ 284,288  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     292,828       284,115  
Bad debt expense (recovery), net     740       (1,285 )
Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net     1,910       (4,868 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net     502       (4,409 )
Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion of bond discounts     10,129       9,845  
Debt termination expense           15,209  
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net     (76,947 )     (67,229 )
Share-based compensation expense     7,728       6,699  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     206,205       89,418  
Total adjustments     443,095       327,495  
Net cash provided by operating activities     752,519       611,783  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of containers     (403,783 )     (2,082,577 )
Payment on container leaseback financing receivable     (533,867 )     (18,705 )
Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets     199,158       142,276  
Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable     59,719       30,119  
Other     (2,538 )     (1,242 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (681,311 )     (1,930,129 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from debt     989,650       4,863,756  
Payments on debt     (831,010 )     (3,635,663 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (4,370 )     (27,895 )
Proceeds from container leaseback financing liability, net           16,305  
Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net     (799 )     (3,314 )
Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount           290,550  
Purchase of treasury shares     (179,092 )     (72,220 )
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options     5,485       9,043  
Dividends paid on common shares     (46,235 )     (12,285 )
Dividends paid on preferred shares     (19,875 )     (9,975 )
Purchase of noncontrolling interest           (21,500 )
Other           (970 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (86,246 )     1,395,832  
Effect of exchange rate changes     (125 )     (79 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (15,163 )     77,407  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year     282,572       205,165  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year   $ 267,409     $ 282,572  
             
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for interest expense and realized loss and settlement on derivative instruments, net   $ 144,637     $ 145,711  
Income taxes paid   $ 815     $ 1,567  
Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned   $ 193,157     $ 104,770  
Supplemental disclosures of noncash operating activities:            
Receipt of marketable securities from a lessee   $ -     $ 5,789  
Right-of-use asset for leased property   $ -     $ 272  
Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities:            
Decrease in accrued container purchases   $ (134,320 )   $ (90,679 )
Containers placed in finance leases   $ 219,813     $ 1,043,323  
                 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer’s operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expense, unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments and marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer’s ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer’s listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;
  • Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
    Three Months Ended,     Years Ended,  
    December 31,
2022		     September 30,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     December 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
    (Dollars in thousands,     (Dollars in thousands,  
    except per share amounts)     except per share amounts)  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Reconciliation of adjusted net income:                              
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 61,854     $ 76,400     $ 72,885     $ 289,549     $ 273,459  
Adjustments:                              
Debt termination expense                 131             15,209  
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net     176       204       272       502       (4,409 )
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement                             116  
Impact of reconciling items on income tax     (37 )     (42 )     (59 )     (105 )     (288 )
Adjusted net income   $ 61,993     $ 76,562     $ 73,229     $ 289,946     $ 284,087  
                               
Adjusted net income per diluted common share   $ 1.38     $ 1.64     $ 1.46     $ 6.13     $ 5.62  
                               


    Three Months Ended,     Years Ended,  
    December 31,
2022		     September 30,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     December 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
    (Dollars in thousands)     (Dollars in thousands)  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:                              
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 61,854     $ 76,400     $ 72,885     $ 289,549     $ 273,459  
Adjustments:                              
Interest income     (1,818 )     (1,150 )     (40 )     (3,261 )     (123 )
Interest expense     43,105       41,242       34,888       157,249       127,269  
Debt termination expense                 131             15,209  
Realized loss on derivative instruments, net                             5,408  
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments, net     176       204       272       502       (4,409 )
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement                             116  
Income tax expense     2,007       1,846       883       7,539       1,773  
Depreciation and amortization     74,140       73,238       73,165       292,828       284,115  
Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net           867       (34 )     1,108       (4,869 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 179,464     $ 192,647     $ 182,150     $ 745,514     $ 697,948  
                               


    Three Months Ended,     Years Ended,  
    December 31,
2022		     September 30,
2022		     December 31,
2021		     December 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
    (Dollars in thousands,     (Dollars in thousands,  
    except per share amount)     except per share amount)  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
Reconciliation of headline earnings:                              
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 61,854     $ 76,400     $ 72,885     $ 289,549     $ 273,459  
Adjustments:                              
Container write-off (recovery) from lessee default, net           867       (34 )     1,108       (4,869 )
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement                             116  
Impact of reconciling items on income tax           (8 )           (10 )     21  
Headline earnings   $ 61,854     $ 77,259     $ 72,851     $ 290,647     $ 268,727  
                               
Headline earnings per basic common share   $ 1.40     $ 1.68     $ 1.48     $ 6.25     $ 5.42  
Headline earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.38     $ 1.65     $ 1.45     $ 6.14     $ 5.31  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Increases Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.