Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Appoints Rob Russell as Director of Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, CA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today the appointment of Rob Russell as Director of Sales and Marketing.

Russell brings over 25 years of diverse experience in the protective services industry and a proven track record of success in business development, risk management, and security operations. He has a wealth of experience in the industry, having worked for some of the largest protective services firms in the United States. Russell has high-level and relevant sales experience for security companies and is well-positioned to engage clients on both coasts and throughout the US with his wealth of experience and national contacts.

Russell has successfully led security and expert witness projects in a variety of settings, including retail, investigative practices, campus safety, religious institutions, and premises liability. In addition to his practical experience, he is also a well-respected university professor who has taught undergraduate criminal justice courses for the past two decades. Russell holds an undergraduate degree in Political Science and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. In 2003, he achieved the Certified Protection Professional (CPP) credential, which is globally recognized as the gold standard for security management professionals. The CPP demonstrates advanced knowledge and competency in key security domains and is considered a hallmark of excellence for security professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the OSS team in his new role and we’re sure that he can help with our rapid growth," said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. "His extensive experience and expertise will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow our business and provide innovative solutions to meet the needs of our clients. Rob's commitment to excellence and his passion for the industry make him the ideal candidate for this role."

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cash intensive and high risk-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS is the only risk management company specializing in secure Cash-In Transit services that boast a no-loss record to date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

