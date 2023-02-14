USPA tasks former Army Rangers to locate 13-year-old, Nakaya Alexander

Nakaya Alexander Missing

Nakaya Alexander has been missing since February 11. USPA Nationwide Security has dispatched its elite former JSOC contractors, Army Rangers & Navy SEALs

Nakaya Alexander was last seen in the 100 block of King Farm Boulevard in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m.” — Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nakaya Alexander has been missing since February 11 and has not been seen since then. USPA Nationwide Security has dispatched members of its Kingsman Division, elite former JSOC contractors, consisting of Army Rangers and Navy SEALs who specialize in finding missing girls.

In order to locate a missing 13-year-old from Rockville, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking the public for assistance.

Nakaya Alexander was last seen in the 100 block of King Farm Boulevard in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m.

Nakaya is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her hair is blonde, and her eyes are brown. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket.

Her family and the police are concerned for her well-being.

Please contact the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nakaya Alexander. The caller may remain anonymous.

Nakaya’s safe return has been advertised as a reward by Kingsman.

USPA's non-profit division, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., is offering a cash reward for information leading to Nakaya Alexander’s location and SAFE return. You can submit a tip by calling (786) 509-7135 or by emailing tips@therealkingsman.org. Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. employs security contractors licensed private investigators, former detectives, special agents, and experienced military operators to locate victims of human trafficking and other egregious crimes against women. A major source of funding for the organization is donations derived from a profit-sharing arrangement.

Nakaya Alexander Missing