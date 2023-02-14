Aircraft Electrification Market : Power Generation, Batteries, Fuel Cells, and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft electrification market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in need to reduce carbon emissions and control environmental pollution. Increase in initiatives to reduce dependency on oil is likely to boost the demand for aircraft electrification. An electric aircraft is powered by electric motors driven by thrust producing propellers. It has distributed drive system. Electricity can be supplied to aircraft through batteries, solar cells, fuel cells, ground power cables, and others. The first manned electric aircraft flew for just 14 minutes in 1973. Since then major researches have been conducted in this sector and experts are considering electric planes as the future of aviation.

Download Report Sample TOC : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/7470

Concerns over environmental pollution

There have been enough evidences that show aircraft emissions cause pollution. The European Union states that direct emissions from aviation account for around 3% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions, and more than 2% of global emissions. Reports suggest that if current technology is not advanced, then CO2 output from aircraft will likely increase by more than two times. Therefore, global aircraft electrification is expected to grow in near future.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in concerns over environmental pollution by global governments, strict regulations regarding carbon emissions through airplanes by aircraft industry to reduce the aircraft’s noise, and low operational costs are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global aircraft electrification market. However, limited range and capacity of electric aircraft are expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, development of advanced power electronics components and progress in Lithium-ion batteries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the aircraft electrification market.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7470

Low operational cost

An electric aircraft can have a 90% less fuel cost and 50% less cost on maintenance as compared to fossil fuel aircraft. For instance, the Pipistrel Alpha Electro is an ultra-light electric aircraft, which can carry up to 2 passengers and can cover almost 160 km on an hour’s charge. The cost of electricity per hour of flight is roughly between $4 to $6. Hence, low operation cost is expected to boost the demand for aircraft electrification.

Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7470

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.