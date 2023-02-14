Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market to reach USD 700.63 million by 2029
The top five players occupied a share of approximately 33.47% of revenue in global advanced CO2 sensors marketLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced CO2 sensors typically use non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology to measure the concentration of CO2 in the air. NDIR sensors can provide high accuracy, stability, and long-term reliability. Some advanced CO2 sensors also incorporate automatic baseline calibration, temperature and humidity compensation, and self-diagnostics. Additionally, some sensors are designed to be low-power and wireless, allowing for remote monitoring and integration with building automation systems.
Chemical CO2 sensors typically operate based on a chemical reaction that generates an electrical signal proportional to the concentration of CO2 in the air. These sensors are typically less accurate and stable than NDIR sensors and may require frequent calibration. They are also more susceptible to interference from other gases and environmental factors. Advanced CO2 sensors that use NDIR technology, on the other hand, provide high accuracy, stability, and long-term reliability and do not require frequent calibration. They are also less susceptible to interference from other gases and environmental factors, making them a more suitable option for many applications.
Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Advanced CO2 Sensors market size was US$ 453.44 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 700.63 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, NDIR CO2 Sensor accounting for 98.59% of the Advanced CO2 Sensors global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ 693.07 million by 2029, growing at a revised 6.48% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. The industrial segment is altered to 6.44% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
The United States Advanced CO2 Sensors market size was US$ 145.54 million in 2022, while China's was US$ 77.82 million. The proportion of the United States was 32.10% in 2022, while the Chinese percentage was 17.16%, and it is predicted that China's share will reach 16.90% in 2029, trailing a CAGR of 6.54% through the analysis period.
The global key manufacturers of Advanced CO2 Sensors include Siemens, Honeywell, Vaisala, SenseAir (Asahi Kasei), Murata, Amphenol, Cubic Sensor, and Instrument, Sensirio, Trane, E + E ELEKTRONIK, etc. In 2022, the global top five players occupied a share of approximately 33.47% in revenue.
Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Report Scope
The global Advanced CO2 Sensors market is segmented by company, region (country), Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced CO2 Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2018-2029.
By Company
Honeywell
Siemens
Vaisala
SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)
Murata
Amphenol
Sensirion
Cubic Sensor and Instrument
Trane
E+E Elektronik
Figaro
Gas Sensing Solutions
Digital Control Systems
Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics
ELT SENSOR
Segment by Type
NDIR CO2 Sensor
Chemical CO2 Sensor
Segment by Application
Industrial
Building Automation
Air Purifier
Automotive
Petrochemical
Others
