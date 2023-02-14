Submit Release
Global Soldier Systems Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Soldier Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The demand for mountable machinery, the rise in geopolitical conflicts, the increased expenditure on advanced technology by the defense sector, and the growing insecurity of governments are expected to accelerate the growth of the soldier systems market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Soldier Systems Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the military segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global soldier systems market from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the type, the vision segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global soldier systems market from 2023 to 2028.
  • Aselsan AS, Bae Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales SA, and United Technologies Corporation among others are some of the key players in the global soldier systems market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vision
  • Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE)
  • Exoskeleton
  • Training & Simulation
  • Surveillance & Target Acquisition
  • Navigation & Health Monitoring
  • Communication
  • Personal Protection
  • Power & Data Transmission

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Military
  • Homeland Security

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


