Global Soldier Systems Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global soldier systems market report include Aselsan AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales SA, and United Technologies Corporation among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Soldier Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The demand for mountable machinery, the rise in geopolitical conflicts, the increased expenditure on advanced technology by the defense sector, and the growing insecurity of governments are expected to accelerate the growth of the soldier systems market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Soldier Systems Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the military segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global soldier systems market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the type, the vision segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global soldier systems market from 2023 to 2028.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vision

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE)

Exoskeleton

Training & Simulation

Surveillance & Target Acquisition

Navigation & Health Monitoring

Communication

Personal Protection

Power & Data Transmission





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Military

Homeland Security

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

