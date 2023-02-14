Submit Release
Global Fluid Couplings Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global fluid couplings market report include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., VULKAN Group, and KTR Systems GmbH among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fluid Couplings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing investments in renewable power generation, the rise in mining production, the surge in the demand for commercial and industrial construction, and the rapid advancements in coupling technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the fluid couplings market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the oil & gas segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global fluid couplings market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the cranes and conveyors segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fluid couplings market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
  • ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., Vulkan Group, and KTR Systems GmbH among others, are some of the key players in the global fluid couplings market

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Constant-fill
  • Variable Speed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Centrifuges & Reciprocating Pumps
  • Mixers & Agitators
  • Crushers & Grinding Mills
  • Cranes & Conveyors
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Food & Beverages
  • Oil & Gas
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Power
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

