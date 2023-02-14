Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,127 in the last 365 days.

Gilat Presents Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q4 revenue of $73 million, up 8% year over year, GAAP operating income of $6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million

2022 revenue of $240 million, up 12% year over year, GAAP operating income of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, up 64% YoY

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down. Mr. Ami Boehm named as the new Chairman of the Board

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $72.6 million, up 8% compared with $67.0 million in Q4 2021;
  • GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, up 13% compared with $5.4 million in Q4 2021;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $7.1 million, up 8% compared with $6.6 million in Q4 2021;
  • GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q4 2021;
    • GAAP net loss in Q4 2022 includes a one-time tax expense of $12.9 million that was recorded with respect to historical trapped earnings. The Company elected to take advantage of the temporary Israeli tax relief of 2022 and pay a reduced tax rate to allow certain distribution of dividends or acquisitions without additional corporate tax liability in the future;
    • Net income in Q4 2022 excluding this one-time tax expense was $6.9 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $5.6 million, or $0.1 per diluted share, in Q4 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million compared with $10.4 million in Q4 2021.

Full year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $239.8 million, up 12% compared with $215.0 million in 2021;
  • GAAP operating income of $10.0 million, up 4.6x compared to $2.2 million in 2021;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $13.6 million, up 3.1x compared with $4.4 million in 2021;
  • GAAP net loss of $5.9 million or $0.1 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $3.0 million in 2021 or $0.05 per share; GAAP net income excluding the above-mentioned one-time tax expense of $12.9 million was $7.0 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $10.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share, up 7.3x compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25.2 million, up 64% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million in 2021.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management guidance for 2023 are for revenues of between $260 to $280 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the midpoint, GAAP operating income of between $15 to $19 million, representing year-over-year growth of 70% at the midpoint, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $30 to $34 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% at the mid-point.

Changes in Chairman of the Board Position

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down from his chairman and directorship positions effective March 8, 2023. The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as the new Chairman of the Board.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter, capping off a strong 2022. For both the quarter and the year, we achieved solid revenue growth, strong gross margins, and significant improvement in our profitability- particularly in our operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

"2022 marked key achievements in several strategic areas. We delivered SkyEdge IV, our leading ground segment for next generation satellite communication to over 20 gateways worldwide, enabling hundreds of Gbps of capacity and securing tens of millions of dollars' worth of contract awards.

"We had a record year in Mobility with Inflight Connectivity (IFC), bringing in orders valued at tens of millions of dollars, for both our ground segment platform, modems and our transceiver product line. In the Maritime sector, we secured a new win for SkyEdge IV to enable maritime applications and are making excellent progress with SES on the cruise premium maritime service with SkyEdge IV.

"In Cellular Backhaul, we also had a record year with tens of millions of dollars in orders and in Defense, we made progress with important multi-million dollar wins and a growing pipeline."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "In summary, we are very pleased with our performance over the past year. We look forward to further growth on our top and bottom lines in 2023 as the satellite communications sector strongly gains additional traction. Our pipeline continues to increase and broaden as we continue to see growing demand for our products and services among new as well as existing customers. As we move through 2023, we are increasingly optimistic and as our guidance demonstrates, we expect to maintain our strong momentum ahead.

"After an intensive two-year period of helping to rebuild the company following the pandemic's repercussions, Mr. Isaac Angel has decided to retire as Chairman of the Board, effective March 8, 2023, due to personal time constraints. I would like thank Mr. Angel for his great contribution over the past two years and to wish him success in the future.

"The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as Chairman of the Board effective upon Mr. Angel's departure. On behalf of Gilat, I would like to welcome Mr. Boehm who has been an invaluable Board Member for the last 10 years and I am most pleased that we will now gain even more from his vast experience in directing Gilat to maximize the great potential that we see ahead."  

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Contract for SATCOM Expansion on Trains in Asia-Pacific
  • Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic IFC Partnership with Multimillion-Dollar Agreements for the Americas
  • Comlabs Selects Gilat for US Government Critical Communications Requirements

Conference Call Details
Gilat's management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date:   Tuesday February 14, 2023
Start:   09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in:    US: 1-888-407-2553
International:   +972-3-918-0609
     

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2022

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets and one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-trapped earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks
Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@ekgir.com


               
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
    Twelve months ended Three months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                As Restated (1)
    Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                 
Revenues $ 239,840     $ 214,970     $ 72,627     $ 67,024  
Cost of revenues   152,932       143,703       44,911       42,328  
                 
Gross profit   86,908       71,267       27,716       24,696  
                 
Research and development expenses, net   35,640       31,336       10,098       8,452  
Selling and marketing expenses   21,694       21,512       5,970       5,685  
General and administrative expenses   18,850       15,587       5,525       4,545  
Impairment of held for sale asset   771       651       53       651  
                 
Total operating expenses   76,955       69,086       21,646       19,333  
                 
Operating income   9,953       2,181       6,070       5,363  
                 
Financial expenses, net   (2,818 )     (1,722 )     (102 )     (264 )
                 
Income before taxes on income   7,135       459       5,968       5,099  
                 
Taxes on income   13,063       3,492       11,988       2,969  
                 
Net income (loss) $ (5,928 )   $ (3,033 )   $ (6,020 )   $ 2,130  
                 
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.10 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.04  
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share              
  Basic   56,591,994       56,401,074       56,610,404       56,539,237  
  Diluted   56,591,994       56,401,074       56,610,404       56,627,907  

 

(1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
   

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP
              As Restated (1)       As Restated (1)
  Unaudited   Unaudited
                       
Gross profit $ 27,716       73     $ 27,789   $ 24,696     71     $ 24,767
Operating expenses   21,646       (943 )     20,703     19,333     (1,147 )     18,186
Operating income   6,070       1,016       7,086     5,363     1,218       6,581
Income before taxes on income   5,968       1,016       6,984     5,099     1,218       6,317
Net income (loss) $ (6,020 )     13,896     $ 7,876   $ 2,130     3,517     $ 5,647
                       
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.11 )   $ 0.25     $ 0.14   $ 0.04   $ 0.06     $ 0.10
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                    
computing earnings (losses) per share                    
Basic   56,610,404           56,610,404     56,539,237         56,539,237
Diluted   56,610,404           56,623,366     56,627,907         56,928,169
                       
                       
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets)
 
                        
  Three months ended    Three months ended
  December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
                  As Restated (1)    
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net income (loss)     $ (6,020 )           $ 2,130      
                       
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses      73               66      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      -               5      
        73               71      
Operating expenses                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses      513               445      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      50               51      
Impairment of held for sale asset      53               651      
Other       327               -      
        943               1,147      
                       
Taxes on income       12,880               2,299      
                       
Non-GAAP net income     $ 7,876             $ 5,647      


(1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
   


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Twelve months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  GAAP   Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
                      As Restated (1)
  Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                       
Gross profit $ 86,908       303     $ 87,211   $ 71,267       297     $ 71,564
Operating expenses   76,955       (3,337 )     73,618     69,086       (1,882 )     67,204
Operating income   9,953       3,640       13,593     2,181       2,179       4,360
Income before taxes on income   7,135       3,640       10,775     459       2,179       2,638
Net income (loss)   (5,928 )     16,478       10,550     (3,033 )     4,478       1,445
                       
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.10 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.19   $ (0.05 )   $ 0.08     $ 0.03
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                    
computing earnings (losses) per share                       
Basic   56,591,994           56,591,994     56,401,074           56,401,074
Diluted   56,591,994           56,650,362     56,401,074           56,878,852
                       
                       
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets)
                       
                       
  Twelve months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
                  As Restated (1)    
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net loss     $ (5,928 )           $ (3,033 )    
                       
Gross profit                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses      293               277      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      10               20      
        303               297      
Operating expenses                      
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses      1,927               1,027      
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions      201               204      
Impairment of held for sale asset      771               651      
Other       438               -      
        3,337               1,882      
                       
Taxes on income       12,838               2,299      
                       
Non-GAAP net income     $ 10,550             $ 1,445      

 

(1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
   

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
                 
                 
ADJUSTED EBITDA:              
                 
    Twelve months ended
 		Three months ended
    December 31,
 		  December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021
        As Restated (1)       As Restated (1)
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,928 )   $ (3,033 )   $ (6,020 )   $ 2,130
Adjustments:              
Financial expenses, net   2,818       1,722       102       264
Taxes on income   13,063       3,492       11,988       2,969
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   2,220       1,304       586       511
Impairment of held for sale asset   771       651       53       651
Other   438       -       327       -
Depreciation and amortization (*)   11,832       11,214       3,063       3,848
                 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,214     $ 15,350     $ 10,099     $ 10,373
                 
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive              
                 
SEGMENT REVENUES:              
    Twelve months ended   Three months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021
                As Restated (1)
    Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
                 
Satellite Networks $ 120,381     $ 115,408     $ 36,388     $ 32,252
Integrated Solutions   61,376       50,054       16,329       16,514
Network Infrastructure and Services   58,083       49,508       19,910       18,258
                 
Total revenues $ 239,840     $ 214,970     $ 72,627     $ 67,024

 

(1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
   

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
  December 31,
    2022       2021  
  Unaudited   Audited
       
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,591     $ 81,859  
Short-term deposits   -       2,159  
Restricted cash   541       2,592  
Trade receivables, net   50,644       39,161  
Contract assets   24,971       26,008  
Inventories   33,024       28,432  
Other current assets   19,283       14,607  
Held for sale asset   -       4,587  
       
   Total current assets   215,054       199,405  
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
Restricted cash   13       12  
Long-term contract assets   11,149       12,539  
Severance pay funds   5,947       6,795  
Deferred taxes   18,265       17,551  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   3,891       4,478  
Other long-term assets   10,737       10,456  
       
Total long-term assets   50,002       51,831  
       
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   76,578       72,391  
       
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   309       640  
       
GOODWILL   43,468       43,468  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 385,411     $ 367,735  
       
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
  December 31,
    2022       2021  
  Unaudited   Audited
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Trade payables $ 20,668     $ 19,776  
Accrued expenses   50,356       49,202  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues   30,531       24,373  
Operating lease liabilities   1,941       1,818  
Other current liabilities   22,291       13,339  
       
   Total current liabilities   125,787       108,508  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Accrued severance pay   6,580       7,292  
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues   1,041       1,209  
Operating lease liabilities   1,890       2,283  
Other long-term liabilities   5,988       120  
       
   Total long-term liabilities   15,499       10,904  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value   2,711       2,706  
Additional paid-in capital   932,086       929,871  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,847 )     (6,357 )
Accumulated deficit   (683,825 )     (677,897 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   244,125       248,323  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 385,411     $ 367,735  
       


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS              
U.S. dollars in thousands              
                 
    Twelve months ended
 		  Three months ended
    December 31,
 		  December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                As Restated (1)
    Unaudited   Audited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ (5,928 )   $ (3,033 )   $ (6,020 )   $ 2,130  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)              
 to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   11,608       10,991       3,004       3,789  
Impairment of held for sale asset   771       651       53       651  
Stock-based compensation of options   2,220       1,304       586       511  
Accrued severance pay, net   136       26       44       203  
Deferred taxes, net   (627 )     1,744       (2,450 )     1,694  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   (11,162 )     (11,205 )     1,108       (8,715 )
Decrease in contract assets   2,481       21,412       4,771       78  
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term              
and deferred charges)   (3,445 )     (247 )     5,208       5,238  
Decrease (increase) in inventories   (5,416 )     2,449       614       2,796  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   (259 )     (711 )     (4,574 )     2,007  
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses   549       (1,482 )     2,316       861  
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers and deferred revenue   5,929       (917 )     (1,468 )     (5,390 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities   13,957       (2,079 )     13,592       (681 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   10,814       18,903       16,784       5,172  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchase of property and equipment   (12,793 )     (8,933 )     (3,568 )     (3,909 )
Repayment of (investment in) short term deposits   2,159       (2,159 )     -       (2,159 )
Investment in financial instrument   (1,536 )     -       -       -  
Receipts from sale of held for sale asset   4,006       -       4,006       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (8,164 )     (11,092 )     438       (6,068 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Dividend payment   -       (35,003 )     -       -  
Repayment of long-term loan   -       (4,000 )     -       -  
Net cash used in financing activities   -       (39,003 )     -       -  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   32       (303 )     47       (51 )
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   2,682       (31,495 )     17,269       (947 )
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period   84,463       115,958       69,876       85,410  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 87,145     $ 84,463     $ 87,145     $ 84,463  


(1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gilat Presents Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.