The Kids Food and Beverages Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$253.3 billion by 2033, from US$138.8 billion in 2023

Global Sales of Kids' Food and Beverages, in Terms of Value, to Cross US$ 253.3 billion by 2033. General initiatives for committing to healthier lifestyles have prompted growth in children’s food and beverage, with U.S. retail sales reaching $63.6 billion by 2033, according to FMI

/EIN News/ -- Global Sales of Kids' Food and Beverages, in Terms of Value, to Cross US$ 253.3 billion by 2033. Gen, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kids’ food and beverages market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 138.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to record a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global kids’ food and beverages market report also predicts the evaluation to reach US$ 253.3 billion by 2033.



The primary factor propelling the growth of the global market for kids' food and beverages is the rise in family income globally. Likewise, engaging commercials that target specific age groups and cross-cultural impact through digital media have helped in market expansion. Given how much advertising contributes to the success of kids' products, many players have made it their primary marketing approach. As a result, governments all over the world are passing laws that restrict children's food advertising and promotion based on deceptive marketing goals. At present, both high- and low-income countries are witnessing an increase in the percentage of children under the age of five who are overweight, which is alarming. This is expected to limit the market in the future.

To limit the market potential for local businesses, certain European Union countries have prohibited the marketing of HFFS products to viewers in particular age categories. Parents now select items with reduced sugar content due to the general increase in childhood obesity and the issues it causes. Kids' food and beverage producers have now introduced new items that have less sugar, extra protein, and more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Key Takeaways

As per the FMI market predictions, the overall demand for this category of products in the United States is estimated to be US$ 63.6 billion by 2033.

Sales of kids' food and beverages are anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3% in China, as compared to any other country.

Positive market influences include the expansion of e-commerce platforms in emerging economies and the growing popularity of packaged food items around the world.



Competitive Landscape

Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Britvic Plc, Brothers International Food Corp., Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Elevation Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Company, Lifeway Foods Inc., McKee Foods Corporation, Mondelez International, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tipco Foods Public Company Limited, Want Want China Holdings Ltd. Among others are some of the significant players in the global kids' food and beverages market.

Recent Developments

Danone launched the Dairy & Plants Blend formula in July 2022, in response to requests from parents for feeding options that are appropriate for vegetarian diets and plant-based diets, while also addressing the specific nutrient needs of their children. According to the Gerber Company, the plant-based, carbon-neutral baby food line Plant-tastic had its market launch in April 2022. It is sponsored by Nestlé and sells a range of organic pouches, snacks, and complete meals made from nutrient-rich, plant-based sources.



Given Below are the Kids' Food and Beverages Market Segments

By Product Type:

Frozen Foods

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereals

Meals

Self-stable Produce

Snacks (Salty & Sweet)

Fortified Foods

Others



By Age Group:

2 to 3 years

4 to 8 years

9 to 13 years

14 to 18 years

Others



By Category:

Organic

Conventional

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Drugstores or Pharmacies

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Convenience or Retail Stores

Online Distribution Channel

Other Distribution Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Kids' Food and Beverages Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read More TOC

