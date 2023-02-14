NewLake Capital Partners to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call on March 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.



Event: NewLake Capital Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1597675&tp_key=5be174e825

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13736318.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

