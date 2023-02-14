DiagnaMed Prioritizes Development and Commercialization Initiatives for CERVAI™, a Brain Health AI Platform Leveraging Generative AI

CERVAI™ to be available in May 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED), a digital health generative AI company, today announces that it is prioritizing resources to solely focus on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary Brain Health Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Platform leveraging Generative AI. CERVAI™ aims to predict and monitor brain age and provide actionable insights and tools to diagnose, prevent or improve cognitive decline for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company expects to launch its first version of CERVAI™ as a general clinical tool in May 2023.



CERVAI™ is being developed and evaluated at Drexel University under a license and sponsored research agreement led by Dr. John Kounios, PhD, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Drexel University. CERVAI™ consists of an electroencephalogram-based (“EEG”) headset and machine-learning technique for predicting brain age and assessing whether the brain is aging more quickly, more slowly or reversing while providing actionable risk assessments for brain health through web and mobile applications.

Separately, research is being conducted at Drexel University, led by professor Dr. Hualou Liang, PhD, to incorporate OpenAI’s GPT-3 program to detect early signs of neurodegenerative disorders. Most recently, this research reported in the journal PLOS Digital Health demonstrated that OpenAI’s GPT-3 program could identify clues from spontaneous speech that are 80% accurate in predicting the early stages of Alzheimer’s. In addition, the results reported in the paper demonstrated that “the text embedding, generated by GPT-3, can be reliably used to not only detect individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease from healthy controls, but also infer the subject’s cognitive testing score, both solely based on speech data. We further show that text embedding outperforms the conventional acoustic feature-based approach and even performs competitively with fine-tuned models. These results, all together, suggest that GPT-3 based text embedding is a promising approach for AD assessment and has the potential to improve early diagnosis of dementia.”

CERVAI™ aims to integrate proprietary software and web applications into a unified turnkey pipeline of standardized EEG and data recording protocols and unique brain health assessment tools generated rapidly by self-report or clinician-observed measures, each capturing different aspects of brain health to evaluate overall brain health, output a patient risk score, and provide actionable points generated by GPT-3 to develop precision medicine-like, personalized treatment plans and interventions for mental health and neurodegenerative conditions.

“We are excited about the potential of CERVAI™, our proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI, offering a novel brain health solution for the millions of people suffering from mental health and neurodegenerative diseases,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman of DiagnaMed. “By amalgamating our machine learning tools for brain age with EEG recordings, brain health with validated assessment tools, and disease detection with alternative data recordings would make CERVAI™ the world’s first digital health generative AI system for early detection and solution for brain health. We expect to launch the first version of CERVAI™ as a clinical tool in the U.S. and Canada in May 2023.”

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

