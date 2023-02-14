PlantX Adds Nowadays Plant-Based Nuggets to Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform

-- Continued Growth of Ecommerce Partnership Platform Expands PlantX Industry Leadership Position --

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company”), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Nowadays plant-based chicken nuggets to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment platform solution. The addition of Nowadays further leverages PlantX’s existing sophisticated warehousing and logistics capabilities.



San Francisco-based Nowadays is a Public Benefit Corporation focused on the health side of plant-based meats. Their first product is a crispy and juicy plant-based riff on chicken nuggets that closely mimics the classic chicken experience - crispy on the outside and a juicy, "whole-cut" meaty texture on the inside. The nuggets are made with a handful of simple ingredients including pea protein, wheat flour, sunflower oil and yeast and mushroom extracts, and contain no GMOs, no soy, and no questionable additives. They also boast an excellent source of protein and lower calories, fat, and sodium than most of the competition, Consumers can find the Nowadays nuggets – until they sell out – here .

“For emerging plant-based brands, fulfillment is everything. In order to compete, brands need to ensure that they are able to quickly and efficiently get their products into the hands of their passionate consumers,” said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. “It’s no surprise then that ecommerce fulfillment is becoming one of PlantX’s faster growing and more profitable initiatives as we are addressing one of brands’ biggest pain points. At the same time, each new brand we onboard builds greater scale, helping us extend our reach, create more awareness, boost our search engine optimization efforts SEO, and drive growth for our company.”

Added Rapkin, “Nowadays nuggets are among the most nutritious options in the industry, with . But the great taste is really what has made these nuggets so popular. We are certain they will be a popular offering with consumers.”

Nowadays founder Max Elder said, “We see PlantX’s as a strategic partner that will help us fulfill our mission of being a leader of delicious, nutritious, clean label plant-based foods that are widely accessible to all. With their turnkey technology solution, we will be able to provide our customers with a best-in-class shopping experience. We are also looking forward to reaching new customers by tapping into the new and significant audience that PlantX has through its platform.”

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering delivery service for meals and indoor plants, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include a juice and coffee company. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with the top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company’s digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Nowadays, Inc. PBC

Nowadays is an emerging leader in the alternative protein category focused on accelerating the market shift toward healthier plant-based meats. Founded in San Francisco in 2020 as a Public Benefit Corporation, Nowadays is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. The company’s proprietary technology platform produces whole cuts of tasty plant-based meat from a short list of wholesome ingredients with an unparalleled nutritional profile, delivering the trifecta of taste, texture, and health that consumers are seeking. Nowadays’ unique production process enables an accelerated path to cost parity with animal meat, ultimately making nutritious, plant-based meat attractive and accessible to more people.

