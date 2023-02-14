GBT’s Automatic Correction of Integrated Circuits connectivity mismatches patent - Granted

/EIN News/ -- The patent protects design automation concept for Integrated Circuits electrical connectivity errors correction



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), nonprovisional patent application for automatic correction of Integrated Circuits electrical connectivity mismatches, is expected to be granted on February 21, 2023. The patent number is 11,586,799. The patent protects an innovative software approach to automate integrated circuits electrical connectivity discrepancies correction with the goal of accelerating integrated circuits design time and producing higher quality designs, particularly for advanced nanometer range of 5nm and below. An electrical connectivity mismatch means erroneous wiring between the circuit’s components that may cause a malfunction or wrong functionalities. Especially in custom, semi-custom analog, mixed and RF layout styles, these corrections must be fixed manually which takes a significant amount of design time, which corrections may have further impact on area growth and introduce additional violations.

GBT’s patent describes an algorithmic systems and methods to perform an automatic connectivity correction with a click of a button. The algorithm reads the integrated circuits (“IC”) schematic and layout data, comparing their electrical connections (wiring) and in case of mismatches, disconnecting the incorrect wires and re-routing them in the proper way. The goal of the technology is to allow IC design firms to design microchips faster and shortening time to market factor which will create new opportunities. GBT plans to file a series of continuation patents in this field to strengthen the IP protection for this invention.

“Our Sigma (Internal Code Name) patent will be granted this month and is the first in an expected series of patents in this domain. We strongly believe in intelligent design automation solutions for the integrated circuit field and plan to file series of patents during the upcoming years. These productivity enhancement inventions aim to significantly reduce microchip’s overall design time and increase their quality and performance by automatically solving tedious, time-consuming verification tasks. We already filed patents in the field of geometrical design rule correction, reliability verification and Sigma is in the electrical connectivity area. Particularly in the advanced nodes, the subjects of DRC (Design Rule Check), LVS (Layout vs Schematic), RV (Reliability Verification) and DFM (Design for Manufacturing) are going to become major time-consuming tasks and GBT plans to offer techniques to address these challenges with the goal of providing fast automation solutions. The patent includes AI technology, addressing the mathematical and data challenges, with the goal of quickly concluding efficient solutions.” stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com