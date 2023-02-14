Healthcare Industry Veteran Jamie Condie Joins Selux Diagnostics' Board of Directors

Former President of BD North America brings global healthcare leadership experience as Selux launches its recently FDA-cleared NGP System for rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selux Diagnostics, a biotech startup in Boston whose mission is to combat superbug infections and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announced today that healthcare industry veteran Jamie Condie has joined the company's Board of Directors. The announcement comes on the heels of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for Selux's proprietary Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) System, a rapid antibiotic susceptibility (AST) testing platform that provides targeted therapeutic results days faster than the current standard of care.

Condie recently retired as president of BD North America, a multinational medical technology company. He spent more than a decade in leadership positions at BD Diagnostics and Infectious Disease, the division focused on innovative solutions for microbiology labs and hospitals, including automated systems for the rapid identification of bacteria and detection of antimicrobial resistance.

"Selux has emerged as a clear leader in the global fight against antibiotic resistance by redefining the speed and performance of AST. I'm honored to be joining the organization at this exciting inflection point. With FDA clearance in hand, Selux can now share its Next Generation Phenotyping technology with the industry to transform the treatment of infectious disease," said Condie.

Antimicrobial resistance is an important and urgent public health threat. New multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria continue to emerge, including a new strain of gonorrhea in Massachusetts found to be resistant to ciprofloxacin, penicillin, and tetracycline and that had reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone, cefixime, and azithromycin.

"Multi Drug Resistant infection is not only an antibiotic problem - it's a diagnostic problem. As we bring the fastest AST platform with a future-proof antibiotic menu to bear on this problem, we are fortunate to have Jamie join Selux's Board of Directors," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux. "His extensive healthcare leadership experience and expertise will be invaluable as we move into this commercial phase."

The groundbreaking Selux NGP System holds the potential to save lives and decrease overreliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics, a key factor contributing to the rise of superbugs. In addition to raw speed, the system includes a comprehensive antibiotic menu that far surpasses the capabilities of current legacy AST systems, providing accurate, same-shift results for up to 50 antibiotics simultaneously with room to grow as new therapies become available. As a result, physicians can prescribe optimal treatment 3-5 days sooner, reducing hospital stays and de-escalating the cycle of antibiotic overuse and resistance.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is a Boston-based biotech company focused on advancing science and technology to improve treatments and outcomes for infectious disease patients. By providing rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Test (AST) results, Selux is combatting the superbug epidemic head-on.

Their groundbreaking Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) System can decrease the overreliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics, prepare for future bacteria evolution, and can accommodate new antibiotic therapies as they become available. This advance in diagnostics can save lives, allow physicians to prescribe personalized treatments 3-5 days sooner, and shorten hospital stays - providing better, faster care when you need it most. Learn more at seluxdx.com.

