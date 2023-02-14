Polycaprolactone Market Trend Marked Significant Growth | Industry Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Polycaprolactone Market Size

polycaprolactone market size is projected to reach $1,279.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polycaprolactone industry was pegged at $530.7 million in 2018, and is anticipated to garner $1.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026. Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Polycaprolactone Market by Form (Pellet, Microsphere, and Nanosphere), Manufacturing Method (Ring Opening Polymerization and Polycondesation of Carboxylic Acid), and Application (Coating & Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

Top Players:

BASF SE, CORBION N.V., Daicel Corporation, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Polysciences, Inc., Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Chief motivators of the market growth

Favorable use of polycaprolactone in the formulation of thermoplastic polyurethane and increase in adoption in the healthcare industry have boosted the growth of the global polycaprolactone market. However, surge in adoption of polyol family chemicals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use in osteobotics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Pellets segment dominated the market

By type, the pellets segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the total global polycaprolactone market, owing to rise in preference of polycaprolactone in the form of pellets to manufacture thermoplastic polyurethane. However, the nano sphere segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, due to applications in healthcare such as tissue engineering and skin related applications. The report includes an analysis of the microsphere segment.

Healthcare sector segment to register highest CAGR through 2026

The healthcare sector segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, due to rapid development in the biomedical sector because of several factors such as material compatibility, relatively inexpensive price, and suitability for modification. However, the coating & thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global polycaprolactone market. This is due to its compatibility with several thermoplastic compounds and increasing popularity of plasticizer.

