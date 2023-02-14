Update from the Division – January 2023

Bula Vinaka from the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism (DST).

To start off 2023, the Newsbeat features Fiji – where happiness comes naturally! Together with the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA), we are delighted to share some of the initiatives which are currently underway. These include a brief introduction to the new Minister of MTCA, Honorable Viliame Gavoka, as takes the helm of tourism development for this biggest Pacific Island destination.

Through an exciting partnership between the MTCA, the Global Green Growth Institute and the International Finance Corporation, progress is advancing on the development of the National Sustainable Tourism Framework. Additionally, the roll out of community awareness on the Child Safe Tourism Toolkit developed in 2022 further elevates the important role of entire destinations in ensuring that tourism does not pose negative impact on children. On the environment front, the work of Barefoot Manta in Manta ray research and coral reef restoration provides inspiration for the Pacific tourism sector to effectively engage in environmental protection. .

The much anticipated Pacific Regional Cultural Strategy 2022 – 2032 was recently released by the Pacific Community (SPC) and is therefore featured as the Resource of the Month.

The GSTC Recognition process for the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standard is in progress. Check out the announcements and upcoming events ahead which could be of use for your planning.

We hope that your first month of 2023 has been an exciting one, and stay tuned for our next issue where we will take you to Kiribati!

Vinaka Vakalevu.

Please feel free to email sustainable@spto.org for any queries.