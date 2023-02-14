Latest News: Waterproof Membrane Market to Hit USD 42.85 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

[160+ Pages Research Report] on Waterproof Membrane Market profiled key players such as Sika AG (Switzerland), Tremco Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Soprema Group (France), GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.), Fosroc, Inc. (India), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Carlisle Company Incorporated (U.S.), Johns Manville (U.S.), Elmich Singapore (Singapore), and many players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global waterproofing membrane market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing investments by renowned companies in the development of eco-friendly products for green buildings, as conventional membranes can cause harm to the environment by releasing toxic chemicals.

The report further states that the market stood at USD 27.17 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 28.05 billion in 2021 to USD 42.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Waterproofing membranes are materials used to prevent the passage of water into a building or structure. The waterproofing membranes market is growing due to the increasing demand for reliable and durable solutions for waterproofing buildings and structures, particularly in the construction industry.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/waterproofing-membranes-market-102393

Most Important Features in this Report:

Detailed market study of the waterproofing membrane market

Changing industry competitive landscape

Detailed competitive categorization

Historical, current, and forecast market size in quantity and value

Recent industry trends and developments

The waterproofing membrane market's Competitive Landscape Key Players’ Strategies and Product Portfolio

Segments/Regions Showing Promising Growth a Neutral Perspective on the Performance.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 42.85 Billion Base Year 2020 waterproofing membrane Market Size in 2020 USD 27.17 billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Application and Regional Waterproofing membrane Market Growth Drivers Environmental and Health Hazards Associated with Membranes to Pose a Threat to the Market Increasing Awareness about Green Roofs is a Vital Trend

Segments-

Liquid Applied Segment Led in 2020 Backed by Cost-effectiveness and Easy Installation

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into sheet-based and liquid applied. Amongst them, the liquid-applied segment generated the largest waterproofing membrane market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the surging demand for water conservation and water treatment infrastructures worldwide. Also, this type is cost-effective and can be easily installed.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/waterproofing-membranes-market-102393

Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and trends. It offers detailed profiles of every key company operating in the industry to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as collaborations, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and acquisitions. In terms of end-user, the waterproofing membranes market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to be the largest due to the increasing construction of new homes and the renovation of existing homes.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Government Investments in Infrastructure Projects to Boost Growth

Factors driving the growth of the waterproofing membranes market include increasing urbanization and the need for better infrastructure, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and the increasing use of green building materials. The growing demand for high-performance waterproofing solutions that are environmentally friendly is also expected to drive market growth.

However, certain products contain numerous harmful chemicals that can result in respiratory issues, such as bronchitis and lung trauma if exposed. It may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific Stood at USD 10.56 Billion in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

In 2020, Asia Pacific generated USD 10.56 billion in terms of revenue. In India and China, the rising infrastructure development activities and rapid industrialization would aid regional growth. In North America, surging investments in the automotive, construction & infrastructure, and healthcare industries are set to spur the demand for waterproofing membranes. Europe is estimated to showcase considerable growth because of the increasing construction of apartments and residential housing in the region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/waterproofing-membranes-market-102393

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Liquid Applied Sheet Based By Application (Value) Roofing Walls Building Structures Landfill & Tunnels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Capacity Expansions and Acquisitions to Gain Competitive Edge

Geographically, the waterproofing membranes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, driven by the growing construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

March 2020 : Sika developed a new production facility in Switzerland for the manufacturing of SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane. It would help the company to provide better services to the growing market and bolster its manufacturing efficiency.

: Sika developed a new production facility in Switzerland for the manufacturing of SikaProof® structural waterproofing membrane. It would help the company to provide better services to the growing market and bolster its manufacturing efficiency. May 2018: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. acquired R.I.W. Limited, a supplier of waterproofing products based in the U.K. The total deal was worth USD 30 million. It would help GCP in adding the latter’s solutions to its portfolio.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/waterproofing-membranes-market-102393

Check out more Related Insights:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size Worth 489.07 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%

Cold Chain Packaging Market Size Worth 47.46 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com