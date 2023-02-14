Infection Control Market Report (2022 to 2030) - 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Getinge Group, Reckitt Benckiser and Ecolab

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Infection Control Market was estimated at US$ 215.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 379.55 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing outsourcing of sterilization services.

Market Drivers

The infection control industry is primarily driven by the increased prevalence of nosocomial infections and the increasing number of procedures that necessitate infection control measures to prevent spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one out of every twenty patients for treatment will get a nosocomial infection. Each year, hospital-acquired diseases kill around 99,000 people. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial contaminations that occur during in-patient stay or patient's visit to a medical clinic or associated office. They are a major source of horror and death across the planet. Contaminations include focal line-related circulatory system illnesses, cautious site diseases, catheter-related urinary parcel contaminations, medical clinic-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-related pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile contaminations, MRSA, Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas species are among the most well-known microscopic organisms associated with HAIs. The use of contaminated clinical devices during diagnostic and restorative procedures is a major cause of HAIs. According to the CDC, up to 1.7 million hospitalized patients in the United States each year are exposed to medical care-related contaminations (HCAIs), while being treated for other medical issues. More than 98,000 of these patients (one out of every 17) die from HCAIs. Urinary tract contaminations account for 32% of all HAIs in the United States, care site illnesses account for 22%, lung (pneumonia) diseases account for 15%, and circulatory system diseases account for 14%. Such alarming figures are expected to increase the demand for sanitization processes and products.

Conversely, the market expansion is expected to be hampered by a lack of understanding about infection control and severe regulatory standards. However, government and non-government organizations' infection control programs and increasing control measures by healthcare providers in hospitals are projected to boost market expansion. For example, the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt initiated the second phase of Infection Control Initiatives in nine governorates in January 2020.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on products, the global infection control market has been segmented into:

Sterilization

Disinfection

Endoscope Reprocessing

Protective Barriers

The sterilization segment is classified into steam, radiation, sterilant, and indicators products. The disinfection products market includes washers, UV disinfection, and disinfectants. Sterilization products occupy the largest share of the global infection control market. The sterilization products segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing need to prevent hospital-acquired infections and the widespread usage of sterilization equipment in healthcare settings. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that at least 30 new diseases have appeared in the previous 20 years, and infectious diseases kill 17 million people annually. Furthermore, the number of surgeries, the incidence of infectious diseases, and expansion in the healthcare industry are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The hospital is expected to have substantial growth in the end-user segment due to the increased adoption of infection control solutions due to the increasing number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and severe laws imposed by the respective governments to manage the infections.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global infection control market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the region during the forecast period. North America is expected to develop significantly due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of infection control technology, and the presence of prominent market participants. Furthermore, the government authorities are taking measures in infection control and recent product introductions. Getinge AB, for example, has introduced a new 9100E Cart Washer for the healthcare industry in the United States.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to have profitable market expansion due to the developing healthcare business, rising disposable income, and increased investments in infection control by healthcare providers. Furthermore, infection control initiatives and an increase in hospital-acquired illnesses in the region are expected to drive market growth over the projection period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global infection control market include:

3M Company

Belimed AG

Halyard Health, Inc.

Getinge Group

Cantel Medical Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products

Matchana Group

Reckitt Benckiser

Sterigenics International MMM Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

STERIS Corporation

Ecolab

