Latest HR Product Enhancements from Namely Help Employers Address Employee Experience

Technology-based Connectedness Supports Communications and Optimizes Productivity Across Traditional and Hybrid Work Models

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced two new product enhancements designed to help employers advance the employee experience, especially in hybrid & remote work environments. By taking its integration with Slack, the popular messaging app used by many businesses, to the next level, Namely is helping foster more collaborative cultures. Combined with Namely’s newly updated organizational chart functionality, these product enhancements speak to the needs of the modern workforce.

According to recent research, 74 percent of U.S. companies are using or planning to implement a permanent hybrid work model. The same study cited that 63 percent of high-growth companies use a “productivity anywhere” hybrid work model. As organizations push the boundaries of the traditional workplace into remote models that require a fresh approach to keeping teams working together, Namely continues to empower managers and employees with what they need.

Augmenting its existing Slack integration, Namely has added time off request notifications, e-signature alerts and onboarding session notifications. Namely’s Slack functionality maximizes the visibility of company-wide announcements, ensures faster sign-off on documents, and helps employees have a positive experience through faster processing of time off requests with real-time approval notifications. Additionally, Namely’s enhanced “Org Chart” functionality means employees and managers – regardless of location – can easily and quickly find colleagues to advance key projects and initiatives. The redesigned Org Chart provides a quick search and intuitive user experience for employees to understand their companies’ team and department structures.

Gary Noke, CEO of Namely, commented, “2023 promises to be the year when communication and collaboration are even more important to building corporate culture and driving business outcomes. Regardless of where an employee gets work done, Namely is the reliable and consistent solution that powers success for mid-sized organizations.”

More information about Namely’s HR platform can be accessed at www.namely.com.

About Namely

Combining intuitive HR technology and best-in-class service, Namely empowers mid-size companies to build better workforces. Simplifying the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and HR analytics, Namely offers an integrated platform that is further distinguished by a dedicated support model and enhanced service offerings. Delivering an all-in-one HR solution for today’s people teams, Namely is part of the VensureHR and PrismHR family, which specializes in addressing the unique HR needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Namely jeanne@devonpr.com +1-732-706-0123