OTC Markets Group Welcomes FFBW, Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FFBW, Inc. (OTCQX: FFBW), the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FFBW, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

FFBW, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FFBW.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables U.S. regional and community banks to lower the cost and complexity of being a public company. Through streamlined market standards tailored for banks, OTCQX provides transparent trading, visibility, and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Edward H. Schaefer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FFBW, Inc., said, “We look forward to our partnership with OTC Markets Group, Inc. through their OTCQX platform and the associated cost savings, benefiting the company and our shareholders.”

Janney Montgomery Scott acted as the company’s corporate broker.

About FFBW, Inc.
FFBW, Inc. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, a wholly owned subsidiary. First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a full-service stock savings bank based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, servicing customers in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties in Wisconsin through six branch locations.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


