Core Industrial Partners Acquires GEM Manufacturing

CORE Industrial Partners ("CORE"), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of GEM Manufacturing ("GEM" or the "Company"), a provider of precision deep drawn metal components and mechanical assemblies. GEM represents the fifth platform investment in CORE Industrial Partners Fund II, a $465 million fund closed in February 2021.

Founded in 1950, GEM utilizes vertical transfer and progressive die press technology to manufacture high-precision deep drawn components spanning from prototype through high-volume applications. The deep drawn manufacturing process offers several notable advantages compared to other metal forming processes, producing parts free of mechanical seams or joints with uniform wall thickness and a high strength-to-weight ratio. The Company works with aluminum, copper, brass, stainless and carbon steel, Inconel and Monel, among other metals, for customers across a variety of end markets, including electric vehicles, mining, aerospace & defense and industrial.

GEM augments its broad stamping expertise with precision CNC turning and milling and wire electrical discharge machining to design and fabricate all tooling in-house while also offering a suite of secondary services, including finishing and printing. Headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut, the birthplace of deep drawn manufacturing, GEM is ISO 9001-ceritifed, ITAR-registered and operates three facilities covering nearly 100,000 square feet with a Company-owned location in Binh Duong, Vietnam.

John May, Managing Partner of CORE, said, "Our acquisition of GEM serves as the latest example of our focus on partnering with founder, family and entrepreneur-owned businesses in proactively identified thematic verticals with attractive investment dynamics. We believe we can leverage our deep precision manufacturing experience to help expedite the Company's next stage of growth."

Robert Caulfield, President of GEM, said, "Since our founding nearly 75 years ago, GEM has prioritized our core value of collaboration, both internally with our talented staff and externally with our valued customers. My partners, Mark Caulfield and Chris Gemino, and I have been working to find a partner that both understands and embraces our emphasis on collaboration. We believe CORE is an ideal fit, and we're looking forward to working with CORE to further expand our capabilities and reach."

Matthew Puglisi, Partner at CORE said, "GEM's broad manufacturing capabilities, extensive capacity, international reach, and collaborative, customer-oriented approach collectively form a compelling foundation as a new platform investment. We're eager to work with the GEM team to expand its value proposition and market reach through both strategic initiatives and complementary acquisitions."

CORE Operating Partner, Rock Lambert, will become Chairman of the GEM Board of Directors.

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm with $700 million of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses. CORE's team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT GEM MANUFACTURING:

Founded in 1950, GEM Manufacturing ("GEM") is a provider of precision deep drawn metal components and mechanical assemblies for a variety of end markets, including electric vehicle, mining, aerospace & defense and industrials. Headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut, with a facility in Vietnam, GEM offers vertical transfer and progressive die press stamping as well as CNC and wire electrical discharge machining to manufacture high-precision components from prototyping through high-volume production. For more information, visit www.gemmfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005212/en/