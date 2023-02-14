BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its 36th Club in Florida

The newest club for the retailer will open in Davenport, Florida on Friday, February 17

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Davenport, Florida, located at 6360 Grandview Parkway, will open on Friday, February 17, 2023. The retailer will now have a total of 236 U.S. clubs.

The new club will have a BJ's Gas location on-site and offer members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ's Fuel Saver Program. The Davenport BJ's Gas station will offer regular, premium, and diesel fuels.

"Bringing BJ's one-stop shop experience into the Davenport community is a wonderful way to kick off 2023," said Theodore Kyriakidis, Club Manager of Davenport's BJ's Wholesale Club. "We couldn't be more eager to engage with our smart-saving families in the area, welcome them to this brand-new location, and continue to build upon our strong presence in Florida."

At BJ's, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ's mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.

BJ's helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ's members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

BJ's is offering a limited-time founding member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, February 16, 2023. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ's Inner Circle Membership for just $25* instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ's Perks Rewards Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal for just $65* instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ's Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ's purchases**.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ's Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Davenport or sign up in person at the membership center located at 4948 Grandview Parkway.

BJ's members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ's coupons on top of manufacturers' coupons.

BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ's coupons on top of manufacturers' coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

BJ's Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through both monetary and food donations. This year, BJ's has contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County in support of its programs that promote education, health, social character, service, and leadership among youth in the community.

"The Boys & Girls Club of Polk County warmly welcomes BJ's Wholesale Club to the Davenport community and as a partner to our organization," said President, Steve Giordano. "We're very thankful to receive their support. Our youth rely on our nine Boy and Girls Clubs in Polk County, and we could not support them without partners like BJ's. We can't wait for BJ's Wholesale Club to open its doors to the families within this special neighborhood."

Through a food rescue partnership, BJ's Wholesale Club also donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Davenport, BJ's food bank partner is Feeding Tampa Bay. To date, BJ's has donated more than 140 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

All BJ's memberships are subject to BJ's current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*Offer is valid at the Davenport BJ's Membership Center and online at BJs.com/Davenport only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ's Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ's to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ's after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Expires: 2/16/23.

**BJ's Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ's purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ's checkout and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ's Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ's Perks® program is provided by BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for program terms.

***BJ's Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 235 clubs and 164 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram

About The Boys & Girls Club of Polk County

The Mission of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County is to enable all children, especially those that need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens!

About Feeding Tampa Bay

As one of the nation's top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is ending hunger by fueling human potential in every family, child, and senior across our 10-county region. By leveraging the daily connection around a meal, the organization is evolving its partnerships, programs, and services with a goal to break down barriers and create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals it serves. Feeding Tampa Bay has continuously evolved its services, doubling its reach to serve nearly 1 million people in our community, and anticipates it will serve more than 85 million meals this year. Feeding Tampa Bay and its community stand together to lift our neighbors, because food makes tomorrow possible.

