The Exit Group Achieves Significant Growth in 2022

Buyside M&A firm closed 32 deals and expanded its geographic presence as it approaches $5 billion in enterprise value

The Exit Group, a premier buy-side M&A firm focused on creating and building relationships between private businesses and investors, today announced a series of key milestones contributing to its growth in 2022. These achievements are a result of the firm's focus on providing a unique and personal alternative to the M&A deal process for investors and business owners.

"For a decade we have appreciated, and met, the needs of investors and business owners with our commitment to making sure owners sleep well at night knowing they found the best fit financially, culturally, and for the future of their business and their employees," said Jordan Wagner, Managing Partner of The Exit Group. "We serve as a trusted advisor and an advocate for founders, and these milestones illustrate our ability to facilitate complex proprietary transactions by effectively matching the goals of buyers and sellers."

Among the milestones The Exit Group achieved in 2022:

32 deals closed with 16 different Private Equity firms

Nearing $5 billion in enterprise value and 100 deals closed

Expanded NV office and increased geographic reach with New York and Philadelphia presence

Continued expansion of platform deal and co-investment capabilities

The Exit Group fosters long-term relationships with business owners, providing personal attention, ongoing education, and a ‘translation' of how current market conditions can impact a potential sale.

"While the details of successfully executing a deal may change, the fundamentals of helping business owners reach their goals remain consistent irrespective of market conditions," added Wagner. "Having facilitated transactions through multiple cycles, we're able to remain somewhat agnostic to the current environment and focus on the best outcome for everyone."

About The Exit Group

The Exit Group was founded to provide a unique and personal alternative to an M&A deal process for investors and business owners. Our experience as former business owners, and as investors, provides us with the experience to understand both sides of the table in any deal with a mission to maximize value for all parties involved in a proprietary transaction. Private Equity firms and large corporations partner with us to assist in identifying, coordinating, and completing strategic investments or acquisitions. We build long term relationships with our investor clients and the business owners we work with. Our process driven approach employs proprietary tools that creates a bias for strong and profitable transactions. For more information visit exitgroup.com.

