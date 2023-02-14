Clinical Nutrition Market Revenues worth US$ 13.4 Billion in 2023, which are likely to Raise up to US$ 29.2 Billion by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clinical nutrition market is predicted to be worth US$ 13.4 billion in 2023, rising to US$ 29.2 billion by 2033. Clinical nutrition sales are predicted to grow at an 8.1% CAGR over the forecast period.



Clinical nutrition seeks to supply patients with vital nutrients while also supporting them in maintaining a healthy metabolism. Clinical nutrition provides numerous benefits, including the capacity to assist patients at any point of their lives in leading healthy lifestyles.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, as well as numerous government efforts, are some of the factors driving the worldwide clinical nutrition market's growth.

As the prevalence of infectious diseases rises, the use of clinical nutrition approaches is expected to develop in response to the growing need for improved and more accurate diagnostic processes.

The most frequent issue among premature newborns is malnourishment. The global clinical nutrition market is expanding as a result of the rising number of premature babies worldwide.

Growing government-sponsored awareness campaigns and camps for various chronic disorders, as well as increasing the incidence of incapacitating diseases, are a few of the key factors fuelling the global clinical nutrition market's rise.

The global clinical nutrition market is anticipated to be driven by advancements in clinical nutrition solutions, such as the optimization of lipid emulsions and the release of oral clinical nutrition formulas in liquid form.

Key Takeaways

Adults are leading the consumer segment with a growth of 7.8%. Adults are now more prone to chronic diseases due to their unhealthy choices and sedentary lifestyles.

Cancer leads the application segment with a rate of 7.6%. A cancer patient is highly vulnerable to malnutrition, which can cause nutritional deficiencies and can severe the patient's condition. To overcome this, proper and planned nutrition is required along with the therapies.

The United Kingdom holds a leading position in the European clinical nutrition industry with a growth rate of 7.2% due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing elderly population, and the rising frequency of metabolic disorders.

The United States holds a prominent share of the market contributing revenue of US$ 9.4 billion by 2033. This region has high obesity rates among other regions which is a key factor for the development of the market

China market is growing at an impressive rate of 7.5%. Diabetes is the most prevalent disease in the region which creates a significant need for proper nutrition. Growing awareness among the people is estimated to further provide lucrative opportunities in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

Prominent participants in the clinical nutrition industry include Nestle Health Science, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), and Perrigo.

Prominent firms in the sector are implementing strategic plans like boosting output and broadening their global footprint. For instance, the dairy cooperative Laita's ESI Nutrition division announced in May 2020 that the Ploudaniel facility has the first commercial plant and a new manufacturing line that is completely operational. Additionally, ESI Nutrition sought to increase the variety of formats clients could choose from, so it introduced two new, smaller-than-usual container sizes: 70 ml and 90 ml. These are transparent to monitor consumption levels and ergonomically constructed to make them easy to manage.

Latest Developments:

To provide customized nutrition solutions to the South Korea market, Hologram Sciences and Maeil Health Nutrition partnered in October 2022.

In April 2022, Glanbia Nutritionals introduced TechVantage, a platform for nutrient technology that has been functionally improved, and offers customers nutrient solutions.

Key Segments Covered in the Clinical Nutrition Market Report

By Product:

Infant Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

By Application:

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Consumer:

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Clinical Nutrition Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

