Nextdoor to Participate in the Truist 2023 Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the Truist 2023 Technology, Internet & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar's LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044/) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor KIND is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 300,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

