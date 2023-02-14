Nextdoor to Participate in the Truist 2023 Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the Truist 2023 Technology, Internet & Services Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information.

