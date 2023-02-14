Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market to Reach Valuation of 53,596.9 million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for smart meters, with a projected CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for energy efficiency, rising adoption of renewable energy sources, and expanding investments in smart grid infrastructure. Additionally, the region is witnessing a proliferation of smart cities and smart homes, which are creating lucrative opportunities for the smart meters industry.

In terms of geography, China dominates the Asia Pacific smart meters market, followed by India and Japan. China is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years, due to its large population, rapid urbanization, and increasing investments in the power sector. India is also anticipated to witness strong growth in the upcoming years, due to the government's focus on providing electricity access to all citizens, and its commitment to reduce energy losses by switching to smart meters.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific smart meters market is being driven by the increasing demand for data management solutions. This is primarily due to the need to efficiently manage, store, and analyze data collected by smart meters. As a result, various companies are offering advanced data management solutions, such as cloud computing and analytics, to ensure that the data collected by smart meters is accurate and secure.

Top Trends and Drivers Shaping the Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market

Increasing Adoption of Smart Meters: The growing popularity of smart meters is driven by factors such as government policies, awareness of carbon footprint, contactless billing, improved grid reliability and outage response, and the need for data analytics in the electric power industry.

Government Policies: Several countries have implemented initiatives that promote the adoption of smart meters to reduce energy consumption, promote energy efficiency, modernize the electricity grid, and reduce operating costs.

Environmental Awareness: Increased awareness of the environmental impact of carbon emissions is driving the uptake of smart meters, as they help reduce energy consumption and lower emissions.

Contactless Billing: The emergence of contactless billing technology is transforming the way customers interact with their energy suppliers by allowing for payment without physical presence in the Asia Pacific smart meters market.

Improved Grid Reliability and Outage Response: The improved grid reliability and efficient outage response offered by smart meters is a major driving factor in their adoption.

Data Analytics: The increasing need for data analytics in the electric power industry is contributing to the uptake of smart meters, as they provide real-time data for energy usage analysis, cost optimization, and better energy management.

Future of the Industry: The combination of government policies, environmental awareness, contactless billing, improved grid reliability, efficient outage response, and the need for data analytics is shaping the future of the smart meters market.

China to Generate Over 65% Revenue of Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market

China is set to account for an overwhelming share of the demand for smart meters in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the next few years. According to recent estimates, China's share of smart electricity meter demand across Asia is expected to reach 70-80%. This demand is largely driven by the nation's efforts to refresh and upgrade their outdated infrastructure, which has contributed to the booming demand for smart meters in the APAC region.

Recent estimates by Astute Analytica suggest that the smart meters market in the APAC region will surpass US$ 53,596.9 million by 2031. This figure is further bolstered by the fact that China alone accounted for 61.9% of total smart meter shipments in 2022. Furthermore, the country's smart water, gas and other meter shipments totaled up to 48 million, 35 million, and 20.0%, respectively. In addition, a report from the end of Q2 2022 found that 52% of meters operating at the time were smart or advanced meters, split across domestic and non-domestic sectors and large and small suppliers.

It is clear that the demand for smart meters in the APAC region is on the rise and China is at the heart of this trend. With the nation's efforts to upgrade their infrastructure, it is likely that China will remain the main driver of smart meter demand across Asia for the foreseeable future.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Technology to Dominate Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market with a 33% Revenue Share

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology is revolutionizing the smart metering market, holding a significant 33% market share in 2022. Its capability of remotely collecting real-time customer energy usage data and monitoring energy management systems makes it a popular choice for utility companies seeking to adopt smart grid systems (SG).

Our research forecasts a significant surge in the usage of AMI technology in the coming decade across Asia Pacific smart meters market as more utilities embrace it as part of their smart grid strategies.

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure technology segment dominated the market in 2022, according to Astute Analytica. This trend is poised to persist with the increasing adoption of automated meter systems that provide comprehensive consumption data. The integration of innovative technologies such as mobile and internet-enabled metering systems is expected to further drive the growth of the AMI market.

To meet the growing demand for smart metering solutions, utility companies must invest in efficient communication networks, secure data management systems, and secure installation and management of their AMI systems to prevent against cyber-attacks.

Recent Developments Pushing the Asia pacific Smart meters market Growth

Smart metering is becoming increasingly popular in the Asia-Pacific region, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% by 2031. It is driven by the implementation of smart technologies such as analytics and cloud computing, which enable energy savings, remote monitoring and smart home device adoption.

South Asia, comprising of India and Bangladesh, is expected to see the fastest growth in smart electricity metering in the region over the next few years. In 2009, India launched the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), aiming to install over 250 million smart meters by 2022. This initiative would help reduce power losses by an estimated 15-20%, resulting in annual savings up to Rs 80,000 crores.

In Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Power Development Board has recently announced plans to install 23,000 smart meters in 2022. Other countries in the Asia Pacific smart meters market are also making moves towards smart metering.

Japan is pushing for the implementation of next-generation smart meters by 2022, while Korea has already installed over 34 million smart meters since 2010. In Taiwan, the government has announced plans to replace 90% of existing electricity meters with smart meters by 2025.

Australia is also investing heavily in smart metering technology, with the Electricity Network Transformation Roadmap aiming to install 1.5 million smart meters across the country by 2022.

