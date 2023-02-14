Galway Sustainable Capital Makes Strategic Capital Investment in Central Coast Worm Farm and its Manager, Yield RMG

Yield Resource Management Group (Yield RMG) (formerly dba. LB Technologies), a privately held developer and manager of sustainable agriculture, water and energy projects, has announced a strategic investment by Galway Sustainable Capital (Galway). Galway's investment facilitates Yield RMG's acquisition of Central Coast Compost in Hollister, CA, its conversion to a state-of-the-art vermicompost facility and its significant planned expansion. The vermicomposting facility, called Central Coast Worm Farm (CCWF), is currently producing and selling agriculture-grade compost and premium worm castings. Following in Central Coast Compost's footsteps of focusing on product quality and customer service, CCWF will continue to help businesses and municipalities in the Hollister region divert organic waste from landfills and convert that waste into organic soil amendment products with its novel finishing process using worms.

Worm castings are used in sustainable, regenerative and organic agriculture to address the intertwined challenges of climate change, land and water pollution, and sustainable and healthy agricultural practices. When applied to arable land, the castings replenish and enhance the microbiology of the soil, improving nutrient uptake efficiency, increasing water retention and sequestering carbon. By utilizing organic waste inputs to create natural soil amendments, CCWF diverts waste from landfills and displaces synthetic chemicals that pollute land, water and air. When the expansion of CCWF is complete, it will be one of the largest vermicomposting operations on the West Coast and will supply castings to commercial farm operators, agriculture products distributors, and home and garden centers across the US.

Galway has also provided a strategic investment in Yield RMG to support its development of other vermicomposting, novel water treatment, bio-energy and sustainable agriculture projects in the future.

Chief Executive Officer of Yield RMG, Caleb Adams, stated: "We value our partnership with Galway, a unique investor that is truly committed to sustainability and aligned in our objectives to grow innovative businesses like CCWF which aim to enhance farm outputs while solving interrelated environmental and social issues. In addition to being a strong financial partner, Galway's team brings deep experience and a creative approach to supporting our vision and expansion plan."

Galway's Director of Investments, Rich Baltimore, added: "CCWF and the pipeline of other projects being developed by Yield RMG are focused squarely on addressing some of the most urgent challenges in California's food, water and waste management economy. Yield RMG's founders are innovative and driven with long-term, sustainable solutions and the know-how to implement them at scale. Galway is proud to partner with them and support the deployment of those solutions in California and beyond as we advance our shared goal of ensuring a more sustainable future for all."

ABOUT YIELD RMG

Headquartered in Hollister, CA, Yield RMG was founded by Caleb Adams and Angus Mills. Caleb and Angus have over 28 years of combined experience in the agriculture and waste management sector and have successfully launched several agribusinesses over the years. Their shared interest in technology and markets in the areas of sustainable agriculture and energy infrastructure drives their innovative approach to project and product development. Yield RMG has an impressive track record in building and operating businesses and projects with a unique focus on the production and distribution of sustainable nutrients, biological inputs, the sustainable management and treatment of organic waste, and the development of bio-energy projects.

ABOUT GALWAY SUSTAINABLE CAPITAL

Galway Sustainable Capital is a specialty finance company investing in businesses that hold the promise of a better future for all. We invest in companies, projects and assets that promote environmental and social resilience through locally based solutions, ultimately building platforms that use resources more efficiently. Our investments save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase resilience and expand opportunity.

