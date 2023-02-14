Use Cases for Small Satellites 2023: Macroeconomic Shifts, Competitive Intensity, Technology Innovation, and Changing Business Strategies to Stimulate the Space-for-Earth Ecosystem
Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Use Cases for Small Satellites" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technological advancements and growing dynamism within the NewSpace sector are changing consumer behavior and supporting the move from a space-to-space paradigm to a space-for-earth ecosystem. Macroeconomic shifts and more investment in high-risk ventures have accelerated innovation, increased competition, and augmented business strategies driven by the growing demand from downstream actors.
Information volume upsurge is forecast to generate more than 52 Exabytes (EB) of data during the next decade, requiring cloud solutions to circumvent software and hardware ownership and a market for turnkey solutions. Industry 4.0, and more specifically, Space 4.0, the adjunct to the fourth industrial revolution, has incorporated advanced digital technologies, including 5G connectivity stack, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, machine learning, Big Data analytics, digital twins, and robotics. Industry 4.0 is transforming the global value chain from a hyperconnected sphere to one of digital economies, with interwoven and complex ecosystems.
The success of the space sector necessitates growth and scalability to drive the solutions delivered to industries on the ground. Earth observation and science, space science and environment, IoT and satellite communications, security, defense, and national space, and positioning, navigation, and timing have attracted perceptible business use cases for small satellites across several commercial, civil, government, and military applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Small Satellite Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Small Satellite Classification
- Small Satellite Total Market and Unit Demand Forecast
- Frequency Band Classification
- Classification of Small Satellites for Commercial, Civil, Government, and Military Applications
- Earth Observation and Science Technology Capability
- Earth Observation and Science Industrial Application
- Earth Observation and Science Business Use Case
- Earth Observation and Science Competitive Environment
- Space Science and Environment Technology Capability
- Space Science and Environment Industrial Application
- Space Science and Environment Business Use Case
- Space Science and Environment Competitive Environment
- IoT and Satellite Communications Technology Capability
- IoT and Satellite Communications Industrial Application
- IoT and Satellite Communications Business Use Case
- IoT and Satellite Communications Competitive Environment
- Security, Defense, and National Space Technology Capability
- Security, Defense, and National Space Industrial Application
- Security, Defense, and National Space Business Use Case
- Security, Defense, and National Space Competitive Environment
- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Technology Capability
- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Industrial Application
- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Business Use Case
- Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Satellite Constellations
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Additional Infrastructure Investment
- Growth Opportunity 2: High Bandwidth Satellite Communications
- Growth Opportunity 3: Space Debris Remediation Programs
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it26t2-cases-for?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900