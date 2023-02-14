Submit Release
Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 28th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("OLAPLEX"), today announced that it plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8521 or (877) 407-8813 for a toll-free number. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX
OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called "bond-building," the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand's products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX's award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Investors:
Patrick Flaherty
Vice President, Investor Relations
patrick.flaherty@olaplex.com

Financial Media:
ICR
OLAPLEX@icrinc.com


