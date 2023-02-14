Exelon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Financial Outlook

Earnings Release Highlights

GAAP Net Income and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022

Introducing 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance range of $2.30-$2.42 per share, reflecting continued growth in the utilities

Declaring quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share for the first quarter of 2023, representing 6.7% growth over 2022 fourth quarter dividend of $0.3375 per share

Projecting to invest $31.3 billion of capital expenditures over the next four years to meet customer needs, resulting in expected rate base growth of 7.9% and a fully regulated operating EPS* compounded annual growth of 6-8% from 2022 to 2026 off the midpoint of 2022 guidance

ComEd, PECO, and PHI ended the year with their best-on-record performances in SAIFI, and all gas utilities sustained top decile performance in gas odor response for the fourth straight quarter

Delmarva Power filed an electric distribution rate case with the Delaware Public Service Commission (DEPSC) in December, seeking an increase in base rates to support significant infrastructure investments to maintain safety, reliability, and service for customers

A settlement was approved in December by the Maryland Public Service Commission (MDPSC) in Delmarva Power Maryland's first electric distribution Multi-Year Plan case

ComEd filed a Multi-Year Integrated Grid Plan and a Multi-Year Rate Plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) in January, seeking an increase in base rates over the period of 2024 to 2027 to support the decarbonization goals under the state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) and to ensure the transition to cleaner energy is reliable and equitable for all 9 million customers

Exelon Corporation EXC today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

"In 2022, Exelon showcased our ability as a pure transmission and distribution company to deliver on our financial and operational commitments. Because of the partnership with our customers and communities, Exelon is ready to lead the energy transition to a cleaner and brighter future," said Calvin Butler, Exelon president and CEO. "Our teams are focused on the things that matter to our customers: safety, reliability, sustainability and affordability, while ensuring our actions are grounded in taking an equitable and inclusive approach to the communities we serve. It's a strong foundation for 2023 and beyond."

"We delivered strong financial results in our first year as a new company," said Jeanne Jones, executive vice president and CFO. "For the full year 2022, we earned $2.08 per share on a GAAP basis and $2.27 on a non-GAAP basis, results that are in the upper half of our guidance range. Over the next four years, Exelon will invest $31 billion to support our jurisdictions' energy transitions, growing the rate base by 7.9%, and results in our expectations for 6% to 8% annualized growth in operating earnings per share through 2026, off the midpoint of our 2022 guidance. We expect adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings for 2023 of $2.30 - $2.42 per share, in line with the direction provided in our third-quarter earnings call."

Fourth Quarter 2022

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $0.43 per share from $0.31 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $0.43 per share from $0.39 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 5.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution earnings at ComEd from higher allowed electric distribution ROE due to an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base, and rate increases at PECO, BGE, and PHI. This was partially offset by higher interest expense at PECO, and higher depreciation expense and credit loss expense at PECO and PHI.

Lower earnings at Exelon Corporate primarily due to higher interest expense.

Full Year 2022

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for 2022 increased to $2.08 per share from $1.65 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations per share in 2021. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for 2022 increased to $2.27 per share from $1.83 per share in 2021.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year 2022 primarily reflect:

Higher utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution and transmission earnings at ComEd from higher allowed electric distribution ROE due to an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base, rate increases at PECO, BGE, and PHI, and decreased storm costs at PECO and BGE. This was partially offset by higher depreciation expense, credit loss expense, and interest expense at PECO, BGE, and PHI, and higher storm costs at PHI.

Higher earnings at Exelon Corporate due to certain BSC costs that were historically allocated to Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Generation) but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results in the fourth quarter of 2021 as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's fourth quarter of 2022 GAAP Net Income increased to $211 million from $133 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $211 million from $138 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases in electric distribution formula rate earnings (reflecting higher allowed electric distribution ROE due to an increase in treasury rates and the impacts of higher rate base). Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's fourth quarter of 2022 GAAP Net Income decreased to $102 million from $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to $102 million from $125 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to increases in depreciation expense, credit loss expense, and interest expense, partially offset by distribution rate increases.

BGE

BGE's fourth quarter of 2022 GAAP Net Income decreased to $113 million from $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased to $114 million from $121 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in various expenses, offset by favorable impacts of the multi-year plans. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PHI

PHI's fourth quarter of 2022 GAAP Net Income increased to $90 million from $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $90 million from $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to distribution rate increases, lower contracting costs, and timing of excess deferred tax amortization, partially offset by increases in depreciation expense and credit loss expense. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Initiates Annual Guidance for 2023

Exelon introduced a guidance range for 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The outlook for 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for Exelon and its subsidiaries excludes costs related to the separation.

___________

1Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

Recent Developments and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Dividend: On February 14, 2023, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share on Exelon's common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on Friday, March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, February 27, 2023.

GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.43 $ 432 $ 211 $ 102 $ 113 $ 90 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $0) — 1 — — 1 — Separation Costs (net of taxes of $0) — (1 ) — — — — Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.01 ) (8 ) — — — — 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.43 $ 428 $ 211 $ 102 $ 114 $ 90

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.31 $ 309 $ 133 $ 122 $ 117 $ 26 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $2, $0, $0, and $1, respectively) 0.01 7 — 1 1 2 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $1) — 3 — — — — Separation Costs (net of taxes of $8, $2, $1, $1, and $1, respectively) 0.03 27 5 2 3 4 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.04 39 — — — 32 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.39 $ 385 $ 138 $ 125 $ 121 $ 64

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 2.08 $ 2,054 $ 917 $ 576 $ 380 $ 608 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) — 4 — — — — Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $2) — (4 ) — — — (4 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $10) 0.04 38 — — 38 — ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $0) — 1 — — — — Separation Costs (net of taxes of $10, $4, $2, $2, and $3, respectively) 0.02 24 9 4 4 7 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.12 122 — 38 — 3 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 2.27 $ 2,239 $ 926 $ 619 $ 423 $ 614

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the full year of 2021 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1.65 $ 1,616 $ 742 $ 504 $ 408 $ 561 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $3) — 4 — — — — Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, and $0) 0.01 6 — 1 1 1 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $6, $2, $1, and $2, respectively) 0.01 14 — 4 3 4 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) — 2 — — — 2 Acquisition Related Costs (net of taxes of $5) 0.02 15 — — — — ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $4, $0, $0, and $0) 0.01 13 — 1 1 1 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $21, $5, $2, $3, and $3, respectively) 0.06 58 12 6 7 9 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.06 62 — — — 32 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 1.83 $ 1,791 $ 754 $ 516 $ 419 $ 609

Note:

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2022 and 2021 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

Webcast Information

Exelon will discuss fourth quarter 2022 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations.

About Exelon

Exelon EXC is a Fortune 200 company and the nation's largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon's baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentation. Exelon has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon's website: www.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on Feb. 14, 2023.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "should," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 in Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors; (2) the Registrants' Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2022 to recast Exelon's consolidated financial statements and certain other financial information originally included in the 2021 Form 10-K in (a) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and (b) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 17, Commitments and Contingencies; (3) the Registrants' Third Quarter 2022 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (filed on Nov. 3, 2022) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 13, Commitments and Contingencies; and (4) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Earnings Release Attachments Table of Contents Consolidating Statement of Operations 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings 6 Statistics ComEd 10 PECO 11 BGE 13 Pepco 16 DPL 17 ACE 19

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 1,225 $ 1,026 $ 1,086 $ 1,342 $ (12 ) $ 4,667 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 68 442 474 554 — 1,538 Operating and maintenance 368 288 220 292 69 1,237 Depreciation and amortization 341 95 161 240 15 852 Taxes other than income taxes 84 47 77 114 8 330 Total operating expenses 861 872 932 1,200 92 3,957 Operating income (loss) 364 154 154 142 (104 ) 710 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (106 ) (48 ) (41 ) (75 ) (115 ) (385 ) Other, net 14 8 5 22 52 101 Total other (deductions) (92 ) (40 ) (36 ) (53 ) (63 ) (284 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 272 114 118 89 (167 ) 426 Income taxes 61 12 5 (1 ) (83 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 211 102 113 90 (84 ) 432 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes — — — — — — Net income (loss) 211 102 113 90 (84 ) 432 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 211 $ 102 $ 113 $ 90 $ (84 ) $ 432 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Operating revenues $ 1,567 $ 798 $ 915 $ 1,187 $ (43 ) $ 4,424 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 544 282 336 444 (2 ) 1,604 Operating and maintenance 387 227 215 313 65 1,207 Depreciation and amortization 311 89 157 207 16 780 Taxes other than income taxes 77 41 72 109 9 308 Total operating expenses 1,319 639 780 1,073 88 3,899 Loss on sales of assets and businesses — — — — (3 ) (3 ) Operating income (loss) 248 159 135 114 (134 ) 522 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (97 ) (41 ) (35 ) (66 ) (83 ) (322 ) Other, net 13 7 7 16 28 71 Total other (deductions) (84 ) (34 ) (28 ) (50 ) (55 ) (251 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 164 125 107 64 (189 ) 271 Income taxes 31 3 (10 ) 38 (100 ) (38 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 133 122 117 26 (89 ) 309 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes — — — — 79 79 Net income (loss) 133 122 117 26 (10 ) 388 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — (3 ) (3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 133 $ 122 $ 117 $ 26 $ (7 ) $ 391 Change in Net income from continuing operations 2021 to 2022 $ 78 $ (20 ) $ (4 ) $ 64 $ 5 $ 123

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Operating revenues $ 5,761 $ 3,903 $ 3,895 $ 5,565 $ (46 ) $ 19,078 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,109 1,535 1,567 2,164 (2 ) 6,373 Operating and maintenance 1,412 992 877 1,157 235 4,673 Depreciation and amortization 1,323 373 630 938 61 3,325 Taxes other than income taxes 374 202 302 475 37 1,390 Total operating expenses 4,218 3,102 3,376 4,734 331 15,761 Loss on sales of assets and businesses (2 ) — — — — (2 ) Operating income (loss) 1,541 801 519 831 (377 ) 3,315 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (414 ) (177 ) (152 ) (292 ) (412 ) (1,447 ) Other, net 54 31 21 78 351 535 Total other (deductions) (360 ) (146 ) (131 ) (214 ) (61 ) (912 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,181 655 388 617 (438 ) 2,403 Income taxes 264 79 8 9 (11 ) 349 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 917 576 380 608 (427 ) 2,054 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes — — — — 117 117 Net income (loss) 917 576 380 608 (310 ) 2,171 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 917 $ 576 $ 380 $ 608 $ (311 ) $ 2,170 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Operating revenues $ 6,406 $ 3,198 $ 3,341 $ 5,041 $ (48 ) $ 17,938 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 2,271 1,081 1,175 1,857 1 6,385 Operating and maintenance 1,355 934 811 1,104 343 4,547 Depreciation and amortization 1,205 348 591 821 68 3,033 Taxes other than income taxes 320 184 283 458 46 1,291 Total operating expenses 5,151 2,547 2,860 4,240 458 15,256 Operating income (loss) 1,255 651 481 801 (506 ) 2,682 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (389 ) (161 ) (138 ) (267 ) (334 ) (1,289 ) Other, net 48 26 30 69 88 261 Total other (deductions) (341 ) (135 ) (108 ) (198 ) (246 ) (1,028 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 914 516 373 603 (752 ) 1,654 Income taxes 172 12 (35 ) 42 (153 ) 38 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 742 504 408 561 (599 ) 1,616 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes — — — — 213 213 Net income (loss) 742 504 408 561 (386 ) 1,829 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — 123 123 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 742 $ 504 $ 408 $ 561 $ (509 ) $ 1,706 Change in Net income from continuing operations 2021 to 2022 $ 175 $ 72 $ (28 ) $ 47 $ 172 $ 438

__________

(a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 407 $ 672 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 566 321 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 2,544 2,189 Customer allowance for credit losses (327 ) (320 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,217 1,869 Other accounts receivable 1,426 1,068 Other allowance for credit losses (82 ) (72 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,344 996 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 208 105 Materials and supplies 547 476 Regulatory assets 1,641 1,296 Other 406 387 Current assets of discontinued operations — 7,835 Total current assets 7,336 13,957 Property, plant, and equipment, net 69,076 64,558 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 8,037 8,224 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 2,897 — Investments 232 250 Other 1,141 885 Property, plant, and equipment, deferred debits, and other assets of discontinued operations — 38,509 Total deferred debits and other assets 18,937 54,498 Total assets $ 95,349 $ 133,013 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 2,586 $ 1,248 Long-term debt due within one year 1,802 2,153 Accounts payable 3,382 2,379 Accrued expenses 1,226 1,137 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Regulatory liabilities 437 376 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 8 18 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 10 89 Other 1,155 766 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 7,940 Total current liabilities 10,611 16,111 Long-term debt 35,272 30,749 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 11,250 10,611 Regulatory liabilities 9,112 9,628 Pension obligations 1,109 2,051 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 507 811 Asset retirement obligations 269 271 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 83 201 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 35 146 Other 1,967 1,573 Long-term debt, deferred credits, and other liabilities of discontinued operations — 25,676 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 24,332 50,968 Total liabilities 70,605 98,218 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 20,908 20,324 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 4,597 16,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (638 ) (2,750 ) Total shareholders' equity 24,744 34,393 Noncontrolling interests — 402 Total equity 24,744 34,795 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 95,349 $ 133,013

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,171 $ 1,829 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization 3,533 7,573 Asset impairments 48 552 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (8 ) (201 ) Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 255 18 Net fair value changes related to derivatives (53 ) (568 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on NDT funds 205 (586 ) Net unrealized losses on equity investments 16 160 Other non-cash operating activities 370 (200 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,222 ) (703 ) Inventories (121 ) (141 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,318 440 Option premiums paid, net (39 ) (338 ) Collateral received (posted), net 1,248 (74 ) Income taxes (4 ) 327 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (1,326 ) (634 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (616 ) (665 ) Other assets and liabilities (905 ) (3,777 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,870 3,012 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (7,147 ) (7,981 ) Proceeds from NDT fund sales 488 6,532 Investment in NDT funds (516 ) (6,673 ) Collection of DPP 169 3,902 Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses 16 877 Other investing activities — 26 Net cash flows used in investing activities (6,990 ) (3,317 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings 986 269 Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 1,300 1,380 Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (1,500 ) (350 ) Issuance of long-term debt 6,309 3,481 Retirement of long-term debt (2,073 ) (1,640 ) Issuance of common stock 563 — Dividends paid on common stock (1,334 ) (1,497 ) Acquisition of CENG noncontrolling interest — (885 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 36 80 Transfer of cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents to Constellation (2,594 ) — Other financing activities (102 ) (80 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 1,591 758 (Decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents (529 ) 453 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,619 1,166 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,090 $ 1,619

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.31 $ 133 $ 122 $ 117 $ 26 $ (89 ) $ 309 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $0, $0, $1, $0 and $2 respectively) (1) 0.01 — 1 1 2 3 7 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $1) (2) — — — — — 3 3 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $2, $1, $1, $1, $3 and $8, respectively) (3) 0.03 5 2 3 4 13 27 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax (expense) (4) 0.04 — — — 32 7 39 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.39 $ 138 $ 125 $ 121 $ 64 $ (63 ) $ 385 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ 0.02 $ — (b) $ 18 $ — (b) $ 2 (b) $ — $ 20 Load — — (b) (4 ) — (b) — (b) — (4 ) Distribution and Transmission Rates (6) 0.10 46 (c) 21 (c) 9 (c) 19 (c) — 95 Other Energy Delivery (7) 0.09 50 (c) 16 (c) 8 (c) 16 (c) — 90 Operating and Maintenance Expense (8) (0.08 ) 3 (51 ) (7 ) 9 (37 ) (83 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits 0.02 6 2 2 — 7 17 Depreciation and Amortization Expense (9) (0.05 ) (22 ) (5 ) (3 ) (24 ) 1 (53 ) Other (10) (0.05 ) (10 ) (20 ) (16 ) 4 3 (39 ) Share Differential (11) (0.01 ) — — — — — — Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.04 $ 73 $ (23 ) $ (7 ) $ 26 $ (26 ) $ 43 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.43 $ 211 $ 102 $ 113 $ 90 $ (84 ) $ 432 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) — — — — — 4 4 Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $0) (5) — — — 1 — — 1 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $0) (3) — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (4) (0.01 ) — — — — (8 ) (8 ) 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.43 $ 211 $ 102 $ 114 $ 90 $ (89 ) $ 428

Note:

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2022 and 2021 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Reflects costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (3) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (4) In 2021, for PHI, primarily reflects the recognition of a valuation allowance against a deferred tax asset associated with Delaware net operating loss carryforwards due to a change in Delaware tax law. In 2022, for Corporate, in connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax benefit related to deductible transaction costs. (5) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (6) For ComEd, reflects increased distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. (7) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and increased revenues collected related to the Energy Transition Assistance Charge rider that are offset in Other. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable. (8) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, primarily reflects the absence of the voluntary customer refund related to the ICC investigation of matters identified in the Deferred Prosecution Agreement. For PECO, includes higher contracting costs, an increase in charitable contributions, and an increase in credit loss expense. For BGE, primarily reflects an increase in charitable contributions. For PHI, primarily reflects lower contracting costs partially due to timing of maintenance projects. For Corporate, primarily reflects two offsetting items: 1) lower BSC costs that were historically allocated to Generation but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules and 2) an increase in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting increase in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). For Corporate, also reflects an increase in charitable contributions. (9) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. For ComEd, also reflects increased amortization of deferred energy efficiency costs. For PHI, also includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. (10) For ComEd, includes an increase in taxes related to the Energy Transition Assistance Charge rider which are fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. For PECO, includes an increase in interest expense. For PHI, reflects the timing of tax expense driven by the timing of excess deferred tax amortization, which reversed at year-end. For Corporate, primarily reflects an increase in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting increase in Operating and maintenance expense and an increase in interest expense. (11) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1.65 $ 742 $ 504 $ 408 $ 561 $ (599 ) $ 1,616 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $3) — — — — — 4 4 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $0, $0, $0, $1, and $1) 0.01 — 1 1 1 3 6 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $2, $1, $2, $1, and $6, respectively) (1) 0.01 — 4 3 4 3 14 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) — — — — 2 — 2 Acquisition Related Costs (net of taxes of $5) (2) 0.02 — — — — 15 15 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $0, $0, $0, $4 and $4, respectively) (3) 0.01 — 1 1 1 10 13 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $5, $2, $3, $3, $8 and $21, respectively) (4) 0.06 12 6 7 9 24 58 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (5) 0.06 — — — 32 30 62 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 1.83 $ 754 $ 516 $ 419 $ 609 $ (507 ) $ 1,791 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ 0.03 $ — (b) $ 32 $ — (b) $ — (b) $ — $ 32 Load (0.01 ) — (b) (10 ) — (b) (4 ) (b) — (14 ) Distribution and Transmission Rates (7) 0.40 132 (c) 122 (c) 55 (c) 87 (c) — 396 Other Energy Delivery (8) 0.40 238 (c) 44 (c) 37 (c) 75 (c) — 394 Operating and Maintenance Expense (9) (0.21 ) (66 ) (59 ) (29 ) (52 ) (5 ) (211 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits 0.06 21 7 9 — 18 55 Depreciation and Amortization Expense (10) (0.22 ) (84 ) (19 ) (28 ) (84 ) 1 (214 ) Other (11) — (69 ) (14 ) (40 ) (17 ) 150 10 Share Differential (12) (0.01 ) — — — — — — Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.44 $ 172 $ 103 $ 4 $ 5 $ 164 $ 448 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 2.08 $ 917 $ 576 $ 380 $ 608 $ (427 ) $ 2,054 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $1) — — — — — 4 4 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $2) — — — — (4 ) — (4 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $10) (6) 0.04 — — 38 — — 38 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $0) (3) — — — — — 1 1 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $4, $2, $2, $3, and $10, respectively) (4) 0.02 9 4 4 7 — 24 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (5) 0.12 — 38 — 3 81 122 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 2.27 $ 926 $ 619 $ 423 $ 614 $ (343 ) $ 2,239

Note:

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2022 and 2021 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Represents direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Reflects certain BSC costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA's (EDF's) interest in CENG, which was completed in the third quarter of 2021, that were historically allocated to Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (Generation) but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules. (3) Reflects costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (4) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (5) In 2021, for PHI, primarily reflects the recognition of a valuation allowance against a deferred tax asset associated with Delaware net operating loss carryforwards due to a change in Delaware tax law. In 2021, for Corporate, reflects the adjustment to deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. In 2022, for PECO, primarily reflects an adjustment to exclude one-time non-cash impacts associated with the remeasurement of deferred income taxes as a result of the reduction in Pennsylvania corporate income tax rate. In 2022, for Corporate, in connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax expense primarily due to the long-term marginal state income tax rate change, the recognition of valuation allowances against the deferred tax assets positions for certain standalone state filing jurisdictions, and nondeductible transaction costs partially offset by a one-time impact associated with a state tax benefit. (6) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (7) For ComEd, reflects increased distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base and increased transmission rates. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution and transmission rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. (8) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and increased revenues collected related to the Energy Transition Assistance Charge rider that are offset in Other. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable. (9) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects higher contracting costs. For PECO, primarily reflects an increase in charitable contributions, an increase in credit loss expense, an increase in contracting and materials costs, and an increase in other various expenses, partially offset by a decrease in storm costs. For BGE, reflects an increase in charitable contributions and an increase in credit loss expense, offset by a decrease in storm costs. For PHI, includes an increase in storm costs and an increase in credit loss expense. For Corporate, primarily reflects two offsetting items: 1) lower BSC costs that were historically allocated to Generation but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules (2022 includes one month of costs for the period prior to the separation compared to twelve months of costs included in 2021) and 2) an increase in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting increase in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). For Corporate, also reflects an increase in charitable contributions. (10) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. For ComEd, also reflects increased amortization of deferred energy efficiency costs. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. (11) For ComEd, includes an increase in taxes related to the Energy Transition Assistance Charge rider which are fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. For PECO, includes an increase in tax repairs deduction, offset by an increase in interest expense. For BGE and PHI, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense. For Corporate, primarily reflects an increase in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA with an offsetting increase in Operating and maintenance expense and an increase in interest expense. (12) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2022 2021 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 5,984 6,116 (2.2 )% (4.1 )% $ 695 $ 754 (7.8 )% Small commercial & industrial 7,061 7,097 (0.5 )% (1.7 )% 220 395 (44.3 )% Large commercial & industrial 6,543 6,464 1.2 % 0.7 % (43 ) 139 (130.9 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 250 242 3.3 % 1.3 % 7 12 (41.7 )% Other(b) — — n/a n/a 237 250 (5.2 )% Total electric revenues(c) 19,838 19,919 (0.4 )% (1.6 )% 1,116 1,550 (28.0 )% Other Revenues(d) 110 16 587.5 % Total Electric Revenues $ 1,226 $ 1,566 (21.7 )% Purchased Power $ 68 $ 544 (87.5 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2022 2021 Normal From 2021 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,091 1,783 2,139 17.3 % (2.2 )% Cooling Degree-Days 19 59 14 (67.8 )% 35.7 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Weather - Normal % Change 2022 2021 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 27,819 28,344 (1.9 )% (1.2 )% $ 3,304 $ 3,233 2.2 % Small commercial & industrial 29,766 29,707 0.2 % — % 1,173 1,571 (25.3 )% Large commercial & industrial 26,904 26,420 1.8 % 1.9 % 5 559 (99.1 ) % Public authorities & electric railroads 909 940 (3.3 )% (3.7 )% 29 45 (35.6 )% Other(b) — — n/a n/a 955 926 3.1 % Total electric revenues(c) 85,398 85,411 — % 0.2 % 5,466 6,334 (13.7 )% Other Revenues(d) 295 72 309.7 % Total Electric Revenues $ 5,761 $ 6,406 (10.1 )% Purchased Power $ 1,109 $ 2,271 (51.2 )%

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2022 2021 Normal From 2021 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 6,044 5,415 6,000 11.6 % 0.7 % Cooling Degree-Days 1,174 1,316 1,002 (10.8 )% 17.2 %

Number of Electric Customers 2022 2021 Residential 3,723,282 3,708,729 Small commercial & industrial 391,298 390,546 Large commercial & industrial 1,890 1,870 Public authorities & electric railroads 4,858 4,832 Total 4,121,328 4,105,977

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $22 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $16 million and $41 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2022 2021 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,175 3,061 3.7 % (1.2 )% $ 488 $ 379 28.8 % Small commercial & industrial 1,812 1,801 0.6 % (0.8 )% 135 110 22.7 % Large commercial & industrial 3,355 3,376 (0.6 )% (0.2 )% 70 60 16.7 % Public authorities & electric railroads 149 134 11.2 % 10.9 % 7 7 — % Other(b) — — n/a n/a 69 62 11.3 % Total electric revenues(c) 8,491 8,372 1.4 % (0.5 )% 769 618 24.4 % Other Revenues(d) 6 7 (14.3 )% Total Electric Revenues 775 625 24.0 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 13,895 11,635 19.4 % 0.6 % 177 121 46.3 % Small commercial & industrial 7,211 6,144 17.4 % 0.6 % 61 42 45.2 % Large commercial & industrial 11 21 (47.6 )% 8.1 % — — n/a Transportation 6,503 6,607 (1.6 )% (4.6 )% 7 7 — % Other(f) — — n/a n/a 5 3 66.7 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 27,620 24,407 13.2 % (0.6 )% 250 173 44.5 % Other Revenues(d) 1 — 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 251 173 45.1 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,026 $ 798 28.6 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 442 $ 282 56.7 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2022 2021 Normal From 2021 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 1,503 1,236 1,544 21.6 % (2.7 )% Cooling Degree-Days 18 69 30 (73.9 )% (40.0 )%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2022 2021 % Change Weather- Normal % Change 2022 2021 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 14,379 14,262 0.8 % (1.8 )% $ 2,026 $ 1,704 18.9 % Small commercial & industrial 7,701 7,597 1.4 % 0.4 % 521 422 23.5 % Large commercial & industrial 14,046 14,003 0.3 % — % 299 243 23.0 % Public authorities & electric railroads 638 559 14.1 % 14.1 % 30 31 (3.2 )% Other(b) — — n/a n/a 271 229 18.3 % Total electric revenues(c) 36,764 36,421 0.9 % (0.4 )% 3,147 2,629 19.7 % Other Revenues(d) 18 30 (40.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 3,165 2,659 19.0 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 42,135 39,580 6.5 % 3.0 % 512 372 37.6 % Small commercial & industrial 23,449 21,361 9.8 % 6.0 % 186 136 36.8 % Large commercial & industrial 31 34 (8.8 )% 12.3 % — — n/a Transportation 25,011 25,081 (0.3 )% (1.8 )% 26 24 8.3 % Other(f) — — n/a n/a 12 7 71.4 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 90,626 86,056 5.3 % 2.4 % 736 539 36.5 % Other Revenues(d) 2 — 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 738 539 36.9 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 3,903 $ 3,198 22.0 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,535 $ 1,081 42.0 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2022 2021 Normal From 2021 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 4,135 3,946 4,408 4.8 % (6.2 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,743 1,586 1,443 9.9 % 20.8 %

Number of Electric Customers 2022 2021 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2022 2021 Residential 1,525,635 1,517,806 Residential 502,944 497,873 Small commercial & industrial 155,576 155,308 Small commercial & industrial 44,957 44,815 Large commercial & industrial 3,121 3,107 Large commercial & industrial 9 6 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,393 10,306 Transportation 655 670 Total 1,694,725 1,686,527 Total 548,565 543,364

__________

(a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $15 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $7 million and $20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling less than $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and less than $1 million and $1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.