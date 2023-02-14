Pizza Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.1% - IMARC Group
The emerging trend of westernization and the shifting consumer dietary patterns are primarily driving the pizza market.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global pizza market size reached US$ 141.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.
Pizza is a flavorful dish of Italian origin, containing a round, flattened dough base of wheat bread spread with a savory topping mixture of cheese, meat, vegetables, and various seasonings. Typically served hot and cooked in a wood-fired oven at a high temperature, it is baked within a short period of time. It involves kneading the fermented flour dough with yeast, forming a pie shape, adding pizza sauce made from pureed tomatoes seasoned with spices, topping it with vegetables, and baking it. As a fast and convenient breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack, pizza is a popular food choice on a variety of occasions. Pizza is typically seen as a savory food formed into a round shape and served in wedges, but over time, it has evolved to take on a variety of shapes, including rectangular and square, while the toppings for the baked crust have also evolved. Pizza is widely gaining traction across the globe as one of the most popular fast-food products.
Pizza Market Trends and Drivers:
The emerging trend of westernization and the shifting consumer dietary patterns are primarily driving the pizza market. Besides this, the escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food products among the working population, owing to their hectic lifestyles, is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the augmenting popularity of online pizza ordering through portals and mobile apps is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Besides this, the introduction of customized pizzas with innovative and exotic toppings and crust types as per consumer demands is positively impacting the market. Moreover, continual technical advancements, such as customer preference tracking analytics, robotic automation, ghost kitchens, and integrated third-party delivery systems, are creating a positive market outlook. The market is further propelled by numerous innovations to introduce healthier product variants, such as vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free pizzas. Apart from this, various marketing campaigns and strategies adopted by the major market players are further fueling the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, and considerable growth in the food and beverages (F&B) industry.
Pizza Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Boston Pizza
• California Pizza Kitchen Inc.
• CEC Entertainment LLC
• Chicago Pizza
• CICI ENTERPRISES LP
• Domino’s Pizza Inc.
• FAT Brands Inc.
• Godfather's Pizza
• MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC
• Papa Murphy’s International (Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.)
• PepsiCo Inc.
• Pizza Capers (Retail Food Group Limited)
• Pizza Ranch, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of
Type Insights:
• Non-vegetarian Pizza
• Vegetarian Pizza
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the type. This includes non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza. According to the report, non-vegetarian pizza represented the largest segment.
Crust Type Insights:
• Thick Crust
• Thin Crust
• Stuffed Crust
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the crust type. This includes thick crust, thin crust and stuffed crust. According to the report, thick crust represented the largest segment.
Distribution Channel Insights:
• Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
• Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)
• Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes quick service restaurants (QSR), full-service restaurants (FSR), and others. According to the report, quick service restaurants (QSR) accounted for the largest market share.
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
