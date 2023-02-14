Education Apps Market Trends 2023 Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.1% during 2023-2028.
Education app is a software application designed to deliver knowledge to students through electronic modes such as videos, audio, and e-books. It is an interactive learning platform where parents and teachers can track students’ progress flow. These apps also allow students to learn concepts at their own speed and convenience regardless of time and place. In recent years, education apps have gained widespread popularity as they serve a quick way of learning, provide teacher-parent interactive sessions, and focus on skill development.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-apps-market/requestsample
Global Education Apps Market Trends:
The key factor driving the market growth is rapid digitization in the education sector and the rising penetration of smart devices and the internet. In addition, due to the growing student inclination toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, app developers are creating innovative apps to provide highly interactive learning modules based on several topics, such as coding, space science, biology, and algebra. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of applications with speech recognition and touch-based sensing features for students with special needs, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, key players are integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) with learning apps to enhance interactive learning experiences while also giving a real-time analysis of student’s performance. Furthermore, the emergence of smart wearable devices, which help students to focus and enhance student-teacher interaction, is escalating the demand for educational apps across the globe.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2733&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Age of Learning Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
BrainPOP LLC
BYJU'S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)
Coursera Inc.
Duolingo Inc.
Educomp Solutions Ltd
Edx Inc.
Khan Academy Inc.
Lesson Nine GmbH
Lumos Labs Inc.
MyScript
Rosetta Stone Inc.
WizIQ, Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Web Based
Mobile Based
Breakup by Operating System:
iOS and MacOS
Android
Windows
Breakup by End User:
K-12 Education
Higher Education
Business Institutions
Breakup by Geography:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583598421/gaming-console-market-report-to-2027-a-48-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587097607/artificial-intelligence-market-report-to-2027-a-308-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587102870/geographic-information-system-gis-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587536943/data-center-construction-market-report-to-2027-a-75-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast
https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Education app is a software application designed to deliver knowledge to students through electronic modes such as videos, audio, and e-books. It is an interactive learning platform where parents and teachers can track students’ progress flow. These apps also allow students to learn concepts at their own speed and convenience regardless of time and place. In recent years, education apps have gained widespread popularity as they serve a quick way of learning, provide teacher-parent interactive sessions, and focus on skill development.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/education-apps-market/requestsample
Global Education Apps Market Trends:
The key factor driving the market growth is rapid digitization in the education sector and the rising penetration of smart devices and the internet. In addition, due to the growing student inclination toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, app developers are creating innovative apps to provide highly interactive learning modules based on several topics, such as coding, space science, biology, and algebra. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of applications with speech recognition and touch-based sensing features for students with special needs, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, key players are integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) with learning apps to enhance interactive learning experiences while also giving a real-time analysis of student’s performance. Furthermore, the emergence of smart wearable devices, which help students to focus and enhance student-teacher interaction, is escalating the demand for educational apps across the globe.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2733&flag=C
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Age of Learning Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
BrainPOP LLC
BYJU'S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)
Coursera Inc.
Duolingo Inc.
Educomp Solutions Ltd
Edx Inc.
Khan Academy Inc.
Lesson Nine GmbH
Lumos Labs Inc.
MyScript
Rosetta Stone Inc.
WizIQ, Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Web Based
Mobile Based
Breakup by Operating System:
iOS and MacOS
Android
Windows
Breakup by End User:
K-12 Education
Higher Education
Business Institutions
Breakup by Geography:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583598421/gaming-console-market-report-to-2027-a-48-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587097607/artificial-intelligence-market-report-to-2027-a-308-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587102870/geographic-information-system-gis-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587536943/data-center-construction-market-report-to-2027-a-75-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast
https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here