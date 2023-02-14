Submit Release
Education Apps Market Trends 2023 Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028

Education Apps Market to Grow at 25.1% During 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.1% during 2023-2028.

Education app is a software application designed to deliver knowledge to students through electronic modes such as videos, audio, and e-books. It is an interactive learning platform where parents and teachers can track students’ progress flow. These apps also allow students to learn concepts at their own speed and convenience regardless of time and place. In recent years, education apps have gained widespread popularity as they serve a quick way of learning, provide teacher-parent interactive sessions, and focus on skill development.

Global Education Apps Market Trends:

The key factor driving the market growth is rapid digitization in the education sector and the rising penetration of smart devices and the internet. In addition, due to the growing student inclination toward science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, app developers are creating innovative apps to provide highly interactive learning modules based on several topics, such as coding, space science, biology, and algebra. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of applications with speech recognition and touch-based sensing features for students with special needs, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, key players are integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) with learning apps to enhance interactive learning experiences while also giving a real-time analysis of student’s performance. Furthermore, the emergence of smart wearable devices, which help students to focus and enhance student-teacher interaction, is escalating the demand for educational apps across the globe.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Age of Learning Inc.
Blackboard Inc.
BrainPOP LLC
BYJU'S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)
Coursera Inc.
Duolingo Inc.
Educomp Solutions Ltd
Edx Inc.
Khan Academy Inc.
Lesson Nine GmbH
Lumos Labs Inc.
MyScript
Rosetta Stone Inc.
WizIQ, Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Web Based
Mobile Based

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS and MacOS
Android
Windows

Breakup by End User:

K-12 Education
Higher Education
Business Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

