Automotive Trailer Market to hit USD 29.20 Bn by 2029, Key Manufacturers, Regional Insights and Market Size

Automotive Trailer Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Maximize Market Research, a global Automotive and Transportation research firm, the total market opportunity for Automotive Trailers was USD 21.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 percent, reaching USD 29.20 Bn by 2029. The report on the “ Automotive Trailer Market ”, recently published by Maximize Market Research is available in the market, which indicates immense growth for the manufacturers during the forecast period.



Automotive Trailer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to analyze and forecast the Automotive Trailer Market size. The past and present status of the market has been included in the report with the main motive to provide complicated data in easy language. It also includes a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities at local, regional and global levels with the region-wise market size. For the competitive landscape, all the major aspects have been covered with a dedicated analysis of key manufacturers that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants by product, financial position, price, sales, revenue, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture and strategic alliances. The Automotive Trailer Market has been divided into three major segments for the research. Vehicle Type, Trailer Type and Axle Type are the three major segments of the market and these segments are further divided into various sub-segments.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/78044

To estimate the Automotive Trailer Market size, the bottom-up approach was used. Extensive primary and secondary research was conducted to obtain accurate inferences. The data collected by these research methods were combined to provide accurate and error-free findings. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, which enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis were conducted which provide strengths and weaknesses of the Automotive Trailer Market with a detailed analysis of macro and micro economic factors of the market.

Automotive Trailer Market Overview

Automotive trailer is a type of long rear or container that is pulled by powered vehicles. These trailers are used for transporting large or heavy goods such as large cargo, lifeboats, bicycles, mobile houses and fish bots. Automotive trailers are available in single or multiple-axle configurations such as trip trailers, utility trailers or campers.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/78044

Automotive Trailer Market Dynamics

The growing logistics industry with increasing cold chain transportation and reduction in cost and high carriage capacity of trailers are driving the market. The increasing demand for dry van trailers in freight is also driving market growth. During the forecast period, the factors that are expected to offer immense growth opportunities are increasing recreational activities and lower emissions of GHGs. The factors that are expected to restrain the Automotive Trailer Market growth are the increasing environmental concerns regarding refrigerated trailers and the high maintenance costs of automotive trailers.

Automotive Trailer Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the European market dominated the global market holding 49 percent Automotive Trailer Market share. In the region, the roads account for around 70 percent of all transportation and it has 2000 billion kilometers of road network, which is continuously proving its importance in the commercial truck trailer industry.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/78044

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing industrialization, low cost of the trailers, increasing disposable income and increasing recreational activities.

Market Size in 2021 USD 21.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 29.20 Bn. CAGR 3.9% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 291 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Vehicle Type, Trailer Type and Axle Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Automotive Trailer Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler & Bike

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



By Trailer Type

Dry Van & Box

Refrigerator

Chemical & Liquid

Tipper

Flatbed

Others

By Axle Type

Single Axle

Tandem Axle

Three or More Than Three Axle



Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=78044&type=Single%20User

Automotive Trailer Market Key Competitors include:

Great Dane (US)

Wabash National Corp (US)

Utility Trailer Manufacturing (US)

Fontaine Commercial Trailer (US)

HLT Limited (US)

Load Rite Trailers, Inc (US)

East Manufacturing Company (US)

felling trailers (US)

Hyundai Translead (US)

Kentucky Trailer (US)

MAC Trailer Manufacturing (US)

Fruehauf (Mexico)

Deopker Industries Limited (Canada )

Manac (Canada)

Ifor Williams Trailers (UK)

Dennison Trailers Ltd (UK)

Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke Gmbh (Germany)

Humbaur GmbH (Germany)

Schmitz Cargobull (Germany)

Heil Trailer International (Greece)

Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea)

China International Marine Containers (China)

Key questions answered in the Automotive Trailer Market are:

What is Automotive Trailer?

What are the global trends in the Automotive Trailer Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Automotive Trailer Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Automotive Trailers?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Automotive Trailer Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Automotive Trailer Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Automotive Trailer Market?

What are the major challenges that the Automotive Trailer Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Automotive Trailer Market?





Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vehicle Type, Trailer Type, Axle Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Motorhome Vehicle Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 62.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.4 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for motorhome vehicles due to the increased vocational activities.

Boat Trailers Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growing fleet of the boat, new sales of boats and increasing activities like water skiing, kite surfing, boating and yachting.

Trailer Stabilizer Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.45 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing agribusiness, modern, hardware, & material and garment ventures.

Trailers Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 50.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand due to the growth of the logistical supply chains because of the increasing demand for goods from the urban population and particularly for fresh food.

Semi-Trailer Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 50.06 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.11 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing cold chain industry, the developing FMCG sector and the use of advanced technologies like stability and telematics control.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656