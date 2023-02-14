Paper Straw Market Size to Hit $2.23 Billion by 2030 | At 5.75% CAGR

Companies covered in Paper Straw Market are Fueling Technology (China), Footprint (U.S.), Charta Global (U.S.), Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (Canada), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Hoffmaster Group Inc. (U.S.), Transcend Packaging (U.K.), Duni Group (BioPak) (Sweden), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper straw market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2022. The market is set to grow from USD 1.51 billion in 2023 to USD 2.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the surging product demand on account of government ban on single-use plastics.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Paper Straw Market, 2023-2030”.

Paper Straw Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.75% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.23 billion Base Year 2022 Paper Straw Market Size in 2022 USD 1.45 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 227 Segments Covered By Material, By Product, By Application, By Region Paper Straw Market Growth Drivers Ban on Single-use Plastic Products to Drive the Paper Straw Market Growth Negative Impact Due to the Quality and Manufacturing Process to Hinder Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the paper straw market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Fueling Technology (China)

Footprint (U.S.)

Charta Global (U.S.)

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd (Canada)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Hoffmaster Group Inc. (U.S.)

Transcend Packaging (U.K.)

Duni Group (BioPak) (Sweden)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Report Coverage:

The report gives an analysis of the prominent factors impelling business expansion over the forecast period. It further delves into the significant trends propelling the industry landscape throughout the projected period. Additional insights include the key steps taken by major market participants for strengthening their industry foothold.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share Affected Due to Ban on Single-use Plastic Products

The paper straw market growth can be attributed to increasing government regulations and policies to ban single-use plastic products. This is on account of increasing product demand and the growing number of applications in the foodservice sector.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hampered owing to the negative impact on the manufacturing process and quality.

Segments:

Virgin Paper Segment Share to Surge Owing to Growing Demand for High Quality Straws

On the basis of material, the market for paper straw is segmented into recycled paper and virgin paper. The virgin paper segment is expected to record appreciable growth over the forecast period. The expansion can be credited to the increase in technological advancements in the process of producing virgin fiber.

Printed Paper Segment to Register Commendable Growth Due to Customizability

Based on product, the market is fragmented into non-printed and printed. The printed segment is estimated to register a substantial surge throughout the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing product adoption in foodservice outlets.

Foodservice Segment to Gain Traction Owing to Surging Product Demand

Based on application, the market is fragmented into household and foodservice. Of these, the foodservice segment is slated to depict commendable expansion over the study period. The escalation can be credited to increasing technological advancements in food delivery.

Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

North America to Emerge as Leading Region Owing to Strict Regulations on Single-use Plastics

The North America paper straw market share is expected to record considerable expansion over the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the higher usage of drinking straws in the food service industry and strict regulations on single-use plastics.

The Europe market is slated to register notable growth throughout the study period. Some of the largest straw-consuming countries in the region include Italy, France, and Germany.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Develop New Products to Propel Business Expansion

Major paper straw companies are focused on the adoption of various strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, the formation of alliances, mergers, and others. Many companies are also entering into collaborations and partnership agreements for strengthening their position in the market. Additional initiatives include increase in research activities.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Drinking Straw Markets Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on the Paper Straw Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Paper Straw Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Material (Value) Virgin Paper Recycled Paper By Product (Value) Printed Non-Printed By Application (Value) Foodservice Household By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Nestle rolled out a sustainable paper straw for Milo drink. In collaboration with IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the initiative is centered on promoting sustainability.

