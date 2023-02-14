Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is Forecasted to Reach CAGR of 6.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Outlook and Segmentation Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global automotive heat exchanger market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

An increase in population, rapid urbanization and industrialization have a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of the automotive heat exchanger, as current automotive heat exchanger systems are widely used in improving vehicle dynamics and safety features. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global automotive heat exchanger market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

A heat exchanger is a heat transfer device that exchanges heat between two or more process fluids. Heat exchangers have widespread industrial and domestic applications. Many heat exchangers have been developed in steam power plants, chemical processing plants, building heat and air conditioning systems, transportation power systems, and refrigeration units. Heat transfer in a heat exchanger usually involves convection in each fluid and thermal conduction through the wall separating the two fluids.

In the analysis of heat exchangers, it is often convenient to work with an overall heat transfer coefficient, known as a U-factor. Heat exchangers are typically classified according to flow arrangement and type of construction. The different types of heat exchangers are parallel-flow arrangements and counter-flow arrangements.

Recent Development

In March 2022, T.RAD Co., Ltd. launched non-domestic cooling and ventilation equipment (NACE2 2825) in North America. The key feature of such products in the region was to launch its multiple products, for instance, radiator, oil-cooler, inter-cooler, EGR-cooler, evaporator, condenser, water-coils, and recuperator. Through this company expanded its revenue and its sales in the region.

Fundamental Aim of Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report

In the Automotive Heat Exchanger market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Automotive Heat Exchanger Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Automotive Heat Exchanger manufacturers

Opportunity

EMERGENCE OF SMART CONNECTED AUTOMOTIVE

A connected vehicle is capable of connecting wireless networks to nearby devices. The concept of connected vehicles is possible due to technological advancements such as AI, Big Data , advanced network connectivity, and IoT. The connected vehicle is becoming popular among consumers for various applications and uses cases. One such use case can be for connected entertainment systems, which allow the consumers' mobile phones to Internet-connected vehicles with bi-directional communication with various other vehicles and mobile devices.

The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is dominated by Firms Such as

DENSO CORPORATION,

MAHLE GmbH,

VALEO,

Hanon Systems, and

T.RAD Co., Ltd

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

Key Market Segments Covered in Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry Research

Application

Intercooler

Radiator

Air Conditioning

Oil Cooler

Design Type

Tube Fin

Plate Bar

Others

Material

Aluminum

Copper

Others

Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Restraint/Challenge

HIGH CARBON FOOTPRINT OF THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR AND DESIGN COMPLEXITIES, AND HIGH UPFRONT COST

However, the high carbon footprint of the automotive sector will force government bodies to take strict government actions and regulations to control emission levels, which may reduce the adoption of automotive heat exchanger solutions. Moreover, design complexities and high upfront costs directly correlate with the sales and availability of new automotive heat exchanger systems.

Key Growth Drivers:

INCREASE IN POPULATION, RAPID URBANIZATION, AND INDUSTRIALIZATION

Over a decade, industrialization and urbanization have played a significant role in the emergence and growth of the automotive industry. With a growing population across the globe and the majority of the population shifting towards urban areas for better opportunities and living standards, it plays a vital role in shaping the automotive industry sector.

EMERGENCE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EV’S)

The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. All-electric vehicles (EVs) are called battery electric vehicles, which use a battery to store the electrical energy that powers the vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. This adds to the adoption of all-electric vehicles as zero-emission, effectively minimizing carbon emissions.

GROWTH IN THE DEMAND FOR ADAS VEHICLES AND ITS SUBSCRIPTION MODEL

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic systems implanted in automobiles to assist driving vehicles or self-driving cars. This system uses sensors such as radars and cameras for analysis and takes automatic action based on the vehicle's surroundings. This system implemented in automobiles enables enhancement of safety systems in terms of driving by avoiding collisions, adopting cruise control, anti-locking of brakes, automation in lighting, pedestrian crash avoidance mitigation (PCAM), and many others.

UPSURGE IN DEMAND FOR LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE VEHICLES

A luxury vehicle is one with advanced luxury features such as higher-quality interior materials, efficient engines, transmissions, sound systems, telematics, and safety features. These vehicles have features that aren't available on lower-priced models of vehicles.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The region covered in automotive heat exchanger market report are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific. Middle East and Africa automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa. South America automotive heat exchanger market is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific region will dominate the automotive heat exchanger Industry globally as it is a technologically advanced region with a high number of major market players, which subsequently increases the adoption of automotive heat exchanger products and their services.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Application Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Design Type Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Material Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Propulsion Type Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Vehicle Type Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, By Region Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

