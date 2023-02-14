Submit Release
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2022 year will be released after the market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13730480. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13730480. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 430 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, and Maryland.


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
John Rouleau
(203) 682-4810
John.Rouleau@icrinc.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
(510) 379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com

