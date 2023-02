Housing Finance Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 33,298.79 billion by 2031 | CAGR 22.3%

Housing finance sector has been rapidly growing with the demand for housing property among consumers.

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global housing finance market generated $4,520.67 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33,298.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The housing finance market experienced a negative impact due to the presence of strict regulatory mandates imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

There was a huge financial crisis among people living in both developing and developed countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to the closure of various shops, businesses, manufacturing facilities, and warehouses.

This subsequently resulted in decreased expenditure among customers. Preferences of consumers during the pandemic, in terms of buying real estate, were reversed, owing to imminent job losses and pay cuts, forcing customers to postpone purchases of new homes.

In addition, an increase in business uncertainty led to a decline in new building & new land purchase rates among the business owners, which further hampered the growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global housing finance market based on application, providers, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the home purchase segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The home improvement segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Based on providers, the banks segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The real estate agents segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global housing finance market report include Bank of America Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., Citigroup, Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Lloyd’s Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland plc., UBS, Wells Fargo, Divvy Homes, Inc., and Pronto Housing.

The report analyses these key players in the global housing finance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps analyze recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Housing Finance Market Key Segments:

By Application:

Home Purchase

Refinance

Home Improvement

Other Purpose

By Providers:

Banks

Housing Finance Companies

Real Estate Agents

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)



