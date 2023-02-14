Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Research Report 2023-2028: Growth, Top Companies Share, Size, and Forecast
The HAIs market is projected to reach a value of US$ 27.7 Billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 17.57% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
The global hospital acquired disease testing market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.57% during 2023-2028. Hospital acquired disease, or nosocomial infection, is a name given to ailments that are caused by infectious toxin agents in hospitals and medical clinics. They can be categorized into urinary tract infection (UTI), bloodstream infections, surgical site infection (SSI), pneumonia, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), etc. Some of the common reasons behind these types of hospital acquired diseases include lack of proper hygiene in the hospital setting, below-par maintenance, a rise in the prevalence of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs), etc. In several cases, they have also been traced to the own microbiome of the patient and prove extremely harmful to their health.
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Trends:
The rising incidences of nosocomial infections, such as catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) and central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) are primarily driving the hospital acquired disease testing market. Furthermore, the elevating focus among the leading manufacturers towards developing technologically advanced and efficient testing tools is also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the escalating adoption of innovative diagnostic techniques, including microarrays, real-time location systems (RTLSs), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and solid phase hybridization, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding medical tourism industry and the increasing prevalence of modernized healthcare infrastructures are expected to propel the hospital acquired disease testing market over the forecasted period.
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the hospital acquired disease testing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Alere, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• bioMérieux SA
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Hologic, Inc.
• QIAGEN
• Siemens Healthcare
• Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.
• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation)
• Cepheid, Inc.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the hospital acquired disease testing market on the basis of indication and region.
Based on Indication:
• UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)
• SSI (Surgical Site Infection)
• Pneumonia
• Bloodstream Infections
• MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)
• Others
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Industry Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
