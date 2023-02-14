NAND Flash Memory Market Estimated at US$ 112.0 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

NAND Flash Memory Market

Global NAND Flash Memory Market is expanding owing to the increasing usage of smartphones and rising applications in electronics device

UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report from Coherent Market Insights, titled 'Global NAND Flash Memory Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030,' provides an in-depth analysis of the global NAND Flash Memory Market, evaluating the market based on historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading industries by geography. Market segmentation, regional information, CAGR, sales volume, and current and upcoming trends are all included in the report. The report's purpose is to provide an in-depth study of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. Each sub-development market's impact to the larger NAND Flash Memory business is also evaluated.

The global NAND Flash Memory Market was valued at US$ 66.52 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 112.0 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5061

Furthermore, the research gives a comprehensive knowledge of the market segments generated by integrating several prospects such as types, applications, and geographies. The study also discusses the key driving factors, limitations, prospective growth opportunities, and market challenges.

Overview:

The initial applications of NAND flash memory were in telephone answering machines and digital cameras. Toshiba then commercialized the technology in 1987. Since then, it has become the primary type of storage in computers, phones, tablets, and other consumer goods. NAND flash memory is distinguished by a set of sequential pages known as blocks. Each block has several hundred pages. These pages can either be programmed or deleted. NAND flash is classified into three types: single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), and quad-level cell (QLC) (QLC). Each of these varieties has advantages and disadvantages. Although SLC is the quickest, it is also the most expensive. The SLC has the most endurance. Its endurance increases with the number of program/erase cycles. Other varieties of NAND have lower capacities. . Increasing the amount of bits per cell is a critical goal in memory manufacturing. As a result, the die size is reduced and data writing is faster. It also reduces energy usage and increases storage capacity.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐢 𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

● KIOXIA Corporation

● Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies)

● SK Hynix Inc.

● SanDisk Corp. (Western Digital Technologies Inc.)

● Powerchip Technology Corporation

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

● Intel Corporation

● Yangtze Memory Technologies and Micron Technology Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global NAND Flash Memory Market, By Type:

SLC (One Bit Per Cell)

MLC (Two Bit Per Cell)

TLC (Three Bit Per Cell)

QLC (Quad Level Cell)

Global NAND Flash Memory Market, By Structure:

2-D Structure

3-D Structure

Global NAND Flash Memory Market, By Application:

Smartphone

SSD

Memory Card

Tablet

Other Applications

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5061

Market Dynamics:

Major players' increasing use of inorganic expansion strategies is expected to drive growth in the global NAND flash memory market over the forecast period. For example, in December 2021, Intel's NAND unit was acquired by SK Hynix for a USD 9 billion investment. The primary goal was to complete the integration process by 2025. Furthermore, rising flash memory costs are expected to limit growth in the worldwide NAND flash memory market over the projection period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The emergence of new COVID-19 has no significant impact on the production of China-based NAND flash suppliers. This is because the plants are highly automated, have low staffing requirements, and operators store up on raw materials before the Chinese Lunar New Year. Because semiconductor fabrication factories had national special licenses, foundry production was provided to customers in China. These enable them to ship their wares throughout China, even to quarantined cities.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a considerable impact on the electronics device business, as China is a major supplier of raw materials and completed products. Production was reduced, the supply chain was disrupted, and prices were volatile. The sales of well-known electrical company’s .During this time, the sales of major electronic companies were impacted. In the near run, travel restrictions for both persons and goods inhibited market growth.

Key Takeaways:

∎Due to the increased launch of new products, the global NAND flash memory market is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Mercury Systems Inc., for example, introduced the NAND flash non-volatile memory chip in November 2021. This device includes a plastic ball-grid array (BGA) package that complies with NASA's EEE-INST-002 space-grade application criteria, particularly for ultra-high density memory storage applications in extreme environments such as space.

∎Due to rising demand for end-user apps and smartphones in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable growth in the worldwide NAND flash memory market throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 | 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰, 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟓% 𝐎𝐟𝐟 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5061

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

➤Research Objectives and Assumptions

➤Market Purview

➤Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

➤NAND Flash Memory Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

➤NAND Flash Memory Market, By Form, 2017 - 2030 (US$ MN & TONS)

➤NAND Flash Memory Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ MN & TONS)

➤NAND Flash Memory Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ MN & TONS)

➤Competitive Landscape



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defence, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.