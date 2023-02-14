Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Surpass USD 48.20 Billion by 2026, With 12.4% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Cancer Biomarkers Market size is projected to reach USD 48.20 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 18.94 billion in 2018. The market in 2018 is projected to grow from USD 18.94 billion to USD 48.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Biomarkers help to detect cancer at an early stage and facilitate noninvasive diagnosis at high speed by utilizing different proteomic and genomic markers.

Some of the key factors driving the market include advancements in technology, increased funding for research and development, and a shift towards targeted therapies. The use of liquid biopsy for early detection and monitoring of cancer is becoming increasingly popular and is expected to be a major growth area for the market. In addition, North America is currently the largest market for cancer biomarkers, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth due to the increasing incidence of cancer and growing healthcare infrastructure.

Key Industry Development

Roche announced the company has received the approval from US Food and Drug Administration for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay as a companion diagnostic. This assay test is the only test, which was approved by FDA as a companion diagnostic for LORBRENA and will help in identifying patients with this cancer biomarker quickly so they can be given more treatment that is effective.





Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 12.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 48.20 Billion Base Year 2018 Regenerative Medicine Market Size in 2018 USD 18.94 Billion Historical Data 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments Covered Cancer Type, Biomarker Type, End User and Geography





Key Takeaways

Growing at a CAGR of 12.4%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2019-2026)

Breast cancer is expected to be the leading segment with respect to cancer type, in this market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of cancer and the growing adoption of personalized medicine are some of the factors anticipated to promote market growth.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the top market players in the global market

North America dominated the market in 2018.













Market Drivers



Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a prime factor boosting the cancer biomarkers market growth. In addition to this, the market is also witnessing a significant rise on account of the growing demand for drug discovery and development for various cancer types.

Many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into the research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics.

Multiple clinical trials and pipeline studies are currently heading towards the end stages of development, and their market entry is likely to attract high cancer biomarkers market revenue in the coming years.

On the flip side, the market may face challenges in terms of reimbursement policies supported by the governments. This is further attributed to the high cost of treatment for cancer, especially in developing nations.

Government support in spreading awareness about cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





To Get This Report Customized, Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Regional Segmentation:

North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Higher Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

From a geographical perspective, the global cancer biomarker market is widespread in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further categorized into nations. Among these, North America earned USD 6.88 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant owing to the high adoption of personalized medicine. Europe ranks second in the market with a rising number of research studies for using biomarkers in development and discovery.

Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant oncology biomarker market share on account of rising in investments for research and development of biomarkers. This is coupled with increasing support from government and private bodies for the drug development process and patient stratification.

Market Segmentations:

The oncology biomarkers market is segmented by type, biomarker type, and end user. The breast cancer segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and growing awareness of diagnostic tests.

The biomarker type segment is categorized into PSA, HER-2, EGFR, KRAS, and others, with HER-2 being the largest segment due to rising breast cancer cases and awareness of disease diagnosis in developed and developing countries.

The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostics & research laboratories, hospitals & specialty clinics, and others. The diagnostics & research laboratories segment dominates the market due to their significant role in cancer diagnosis and treatment. With the increasing number of cancer cases and demand for early detection, the oncology biomarkers market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.





List of Key Cancer Biomarker Market Manufacturers:

Myriad RBM

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioVision Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

R&D System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Sino Biological Inc.

Axon Medchem





Ask An Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Table OF Content

Key Insights

Prevalence/ Incidence, by Cancer Type, by Key Regional/ Countries New Product Launches, by Key Market Players Pipeline Analysis, Cancer Biomarkers Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Key Findings / Summary



Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type



PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued…!





Request a Complete TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/toc/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Explore Fortune Business Insight’s Healthcare Market Trending Reports:

Medical Mask Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Urinary Catheter Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Bovine Mastitis Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Medical Carts Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth.

Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245