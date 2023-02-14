Sales of Electric Medical Beds To Top with A Valuation of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2032; High Demand for Bariatric Hospital Beds in the U.S.: Fact.MR Study

Increasing technological proliferation in the healthcare industry is anticipated to majorly shape the progress of the market for medical beds

Hospitalization saw an immense boost with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this majorly influenced demand for medical beds across the globe. Medical beds are an essential aspect of the treatment of any patient as they provide comfort, safety, inflection control, and aid in risk management.

Demand for Electric medical beds from hospitals is prominent, but the popularity of homecare services is expected to substantially increase over the decade, and this would create a new demand pocket for medical beds. Increasing geriatric population, rising medical emergencies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors that are driving demand for medical beds across geographies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical beds market is anticipated to rise at CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Sales revenue from the global market is expected to be approximately US$ 5.5 Bn by 2032-end.

Market in the APAC region is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

The global market net worth was around US$ 3.69 Billion in 2021.

Rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and increasing demand from various institutions are some of the major factors propelling the market.





Major Medical Beds Service Providers

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Amico Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

LINET spol. s r.o.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Merivaara Corp

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of medical beds, such as Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Amico Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., LINET spol. s r.o., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Merivaara Corp., etc., have been profiled in this market study.

In June 2021, RegeneratOR Test Bed was officially launched. This bed was launched and developed with an initiative to drive the regenerative medicine field. This new bed combines various technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide optimized solutions to patients.

In March 2020, Hillrom, a leading name in the medical equipment and device manufacturing industry, announced that it would increasing the production capacity of critical care products such as hospital beds and ventilators. This announcement was made as coronavirus infections were peaking and a shortage of essential medical equipment was seen across the world.

Key Segments Profiled in the Medical Beds Industry Survey

By Product Type : Electric Medical Beds Semi-Electric Medical Beds Manual Medical Beds

By End User : Hospitals ASCs Other Facilities

By Application : Intensive Care Beds Non-intensive Care Beds

By Usage : Acute Care Beds Psychiatric Care Beds Long-term Care Beds Bariatric Beds Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

This global medical beds survey provides a detailed assessment while providing with the data for historic period (2017-2021) and also predictive insights for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The report defines the medical beds market in terms of segments to make it comprehensive and effective. The segmentation is on the basis of product type (electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds), end user (hospitals, ASCs, and other facilities), application (intensive care and non-intensive care), and usage (acute care, long-term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA).

