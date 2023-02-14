Armada Hoffler Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $0.13 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $0.94 per Diluted Share for the Full Year

Normalized FFO of $0.35 per Diluted Share for the Fourth Quarter and $1.22 per Diluted Share for the Full Year, Representing a 13% Year-Over-Year Increase

Earns BBB Investment Grade Credit Rating

Introduces 2023 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range of $1.23 to $1.27 per Diluted Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an update on current events.

Highlights include:

Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $11.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $0.4 million, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $82.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $13.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("FFO") of $29.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $19.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. FFO of $106.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $85.4 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 15% year-over-year increase. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("Normalized FFO") of $30.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $22.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Normalized FFO of $107.2 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to Normalized FFO of $87.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a 13% year-over-year increase.

Introduced 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share, with the mid-point of the range representing a moderate increase over 2022 actual results.

Awarded an investment grade credit rating of BBB with a stable trend from DBRS Morningstar.

Maintained 97% portfolio occupancy as of December 31, 2022. Office occupancy remained at 97%, retail occupancy remained at 98%, and multifamily occupancy remained at 96%.

Positive renewal spreads during the fourth quarter across all segments: Lease rates on fourth quarter office lease renewals increased 6.1% on a GAAP basis and 1.9% on a cash basis. Lease rates on fourth quarter retail lease renewals increased 10.3% on a GAAP basis and 5.4% on a cash basis.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.2% on a GAAP basis and 5.9% on a cash basis compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021: Office Same Store NOI increased 3.1% on a GAAP basis and 4.0% on a cash basis. Retail Same Store NOI increased 6.3% on a GAAP basis and 7.1% on a cash basis. Multifamily Same Store NOI increased 4.6% on a GAAP basis and 5.0% on a cash basis.

Same Store NOI increased 5.6% on a GAAP basis and 6.7% on a cash basis compared to the year ended December 31, 2021: Office Same Store NOI decreased 0.3% on a GAAP basis and increased 1.5% on a cash basis. Retail Same Store NOI increased 6.6% on a GAAP basis and 7.6% on a cash basis. Multifamily Same Store NOI increased 9.9% on a GAAP basis and 10.2% on a cash basis.

Executed a new 46,000 square foot lease with Morgan Stanley at Thames Street Wharf that expands the tenant's space to over 240,000 square feet and extends the lease term to 2035.

Delivered Chronicle Mill, a 238-unit market rate apartment project in the Charlotte suburb of Belmont, North Carolina. As of December 31, 2022, Chronicle Mill was already 93% leased.

Reinvested $26.5 million of disposition proceeds to acquire Pembroke Square, a 100% leased grocery-anchored retail property located adjacent to the Town Center of Virginia Beach, at a 7.7% cap rate on in-place net operating income.

Closed on a new $100 million unsecured term loan, with an option to expand to $200 million, subject to certain conditions, that matures in January 2027 and bears interest at term SOFR plus margin, with an effective fixed rate of 4.80% after considering the effect of interest rate swaps. The proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt secured by Wills Wharf and certain retail assets at the Town Center of Virginia Beach.

Entered into an additional interest rate swap agreement covering $100 million of indebtedness on the senior unsecured term loan facility, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 4.73%.

"The underlying fundamentals of our portfolio — occupancy, renewal spreads, weighted average lease terms, tenant diversification and credit quality – are stronger than ever and recently validated by our first ever investment grade credit rating," said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler. "We are proud of our team for successfully executing an exceptional year with continued healthy NOI growth in each of our asset classes and record bottom-line per share earnings."



Financial Results

The fourth quarter changes in net income, FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were positively impacted by higher property operating income due to acquisitions and developments, improved same-store performance, higher construction segment gross profit, higher interest income on our mezzanine loan portfolio, and lower impairment charges, and were negatively impacted by higher interest expense and lower gains on sale of real estate.

Full year changes in net income, FFO and Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders as compared to 2021 were positively impacted by higher property operating income due to acquisitions and developments, improved same-store performance, higher gross profit on the construction segment due to an increased volume of projects in 2022, lower impairment charges, and mark-to-market gains on interest rate derivatives, and were negatively impacted by higher interest expense, lower interest income from the mezzanine loan portfolio, lower gains on sale of real estate, and lower tax benefit.

Operating Performance

At the end of the year, the Company’s retail, office, and multifamily core operating property portfolios were 97.9%, 96.7%, and 96.1% occupied, respectively.

Total third-party construction contract backlog was $665.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $1.1 billion of total debt outstanding, including $61.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and $400.0 million outstanding under its senior unsecured term loan facility. Total debt outstanding excludes unamortized GAAP fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. Approximately 60% of the Company’s debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of December 31, 2022. After considering London Interbank Offered Rate, Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index, and Secured Overnight Financing Rate interest rate caps with strike prices at or below 400 basis points, 100% of the Company’s outstanding debt is now fixed or economically hedged.

Outlook

The Company is introducing its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance in the range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share, as set forth in the separate presentation that can be found on the Investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com. The following table outlines the Company's assumptions along with Normalized FFO per diluted share estimates for 2023. The Company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2023 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Full-year 2023 Guidance [1][2] Expected Ranges Portfolio NOI $157.4M $158.4M Construction Segment Profit $11.8M $12.8M G&A Expenses $16.7M $17.3M Interest Income $12.8M $13.4M Interest Expense[3] $45.4M $46.1M Normalized FFO per diluted share $1.23 $1.27

[1] Includes the following assumptions:

Chronicle Mill stabilizes 1Q 2023

Acquisitions of $100 - $200M of assets

Existing development pipeline fully funded through the unsecured revolving credit facility

Delivery of Southern Post 4Q 2023

[2] Ranges exclude certain items per Company's Normalized FFO definition: Normalized FFO excludes certain items, including debt extinguishment losses, acquisition, development and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives, provision for non-cash unrealized credit losses, certain costs for interest rate caps designated as cash flow hedges, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share to net income per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share would imply a degree of precision for its forward-looking net income per diluted share that could be misleading to investors.

[3] Includes the interest expense on finance leases

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding operating results, properties, and leasing statistics can be found in the Company’s supplemental financial package available on the Investors page at ArmadaHoffler.com.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements may include comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company’s development pipeline, the Company's mezzanine program, the Company’s construction and development business, including backlog and timing of deliveries and estimated costs, financing activities, as well as acquisitions, dispositions, and the Company’s financial outlook, guidance, and expectations. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise, and we may not be able to realize any forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company’s operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company’s operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company’s properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company’s results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company’s FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs’ FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company’s performance. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or service indebtedness. Also, FFO should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP.

Management also believes that the computation of FFO in accordance with Nareit’s definition includes certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company’s operating property portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company’s period-over-period performance. Accordingly, management believes that Normalized FFO is a more useful performance measure that excludes certain items, including but not limited to, acquisition, development and other pursuit costs, gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt, impairment of intangible assets and liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives, certain costs for interest rate caps designated as cash flow hedges, provision for unrealized non-cash credit losses, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items.

NOI is the measure used by the Company’s chief operating decision-maker to assess segment performance. The Company calculates NOI as property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, termination fees and other revenue) less property expenses (rental expenses and real estate taxes). NOI is not a measure of operating income or cash flows from operating activities as measured in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. As a result, NOI should not be considered an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Not all companies calculate NOI in the same manner. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure to net income because it assists both investors and management in understanding the core operations of the Company’s real estate and construction businesses. To calculate NOI on a cash basis, we adjust NOI to exclude the net effects of straight line rent and the amortization of lease incentives and above/below market rents.

For reference, as an aid in understanding the Company’s computation of NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO and Normalized FFO, a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to NOI, NOI Cash Basis, FFO and Normalized FFO has been included at the end of this release.





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate investments: Income producing property $ 1,884,214 $ 1,658,609 Held for development 6,294 6,294 Construction in progress 53,067 72,535 1,943,575 1,737,438 Accumulated depreciation (329,963 ) (285,814 ) Net real estate investments 1,613,612 1,451,624 Real estate investments held for sale — 80,751 Cash and cash equivalents 48,139 35,247 Restricted cash 3,726 5,196 Accounts receivable, net 39,186 29,576 Notes receivable, net 136,039 126,429 Construction receivables, including retentions, net 70,822 17,865 Construction contract costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 342 243 Equity method investment 71,983 12,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,350 23,493 Finance lease right-of-use assets 45,878 46,989 Acquired lease intangible assets 103,870 62,038 Other assets 85,363 45,927 Total Assets $ 2,242,310 $ 1,938,063 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Indebtedness, net $ 1,068,261 $ 917,556 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 41,364 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,839 29,589 Construction payables, including retentions 93,472 31,166 Billings in excess of construction contract costs and estimated earnings 17,515 4,881 Operating lease liabilities 31,677 31,648 Finance lease liabilities 46,477 46,160 Other liabilities 54,055 55,876 Total Liabilities 1,338,296 1,158,240 Total Equity 904,014 779,823 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,242,310 $ 1,938,063







ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues Rental revenues $ 55,692 $ 49,461 $ 219,294 $ 192,140 General contracting and real estate services revenues 95,912 20,463 234,859 91,936 Total revenues 151,604 69,924 454,153 284,076 Expenses Rental expenses 12,641 11,653 50,742 46,494 Real estate taxes 5,362 5,538 22,057 21,852 General contracting and real estate services expenses 93,667 19,750 227,158 88,100 Depreciation and amortization 18,109 16,616 72,974 68,853 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 277 277 1,110 1,022 General and administrative expenses 3,512 3,653 15,691 14,610 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — 1 37 112 Impairment charges 83 18,256 416 21,378 Total expenses 133,651 75,744 390,185 262,421 Gain on real estate dispositions 42 15,436 53,466 19,040 Operating income 17,995 9,616 117,434 40,695 Interest income 6,568 3,829 16,978 18,457 Interest expense (10,933 ) (8,685 ) (39,680 ) (33,905 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (475 ) (3,690 ) (3,374 ) (3,810 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 1,186 1,344 8,698 2,182 Unrealized credit loss release (provision) 232 508 (626 ) 792 Other income (expense), net (37 ) 101 378 302 Income before taxes 14,536 3,023 99,808 24,713 Income tax benefit 5 220 145 742 Net income 14,541 3,243 99,953 25,455 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (137 ) 5 (5,948 ) 5 Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (11,548 ) (11,548 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 11,517 $ 361 $ 82,457 $ 13,912







ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO & NORMALIZED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 11,517 $ 361 $ 82,457 $ 13,912 Depreciation and amortization (1) 17,887 16,616 71,971 68,853 Loss (Gain) on operating real estate dispositions (2) 11 (15,442 ) (47,984 ) (18,793 ) Impairment of real estate assets — 18,339 201 21,378 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 29,415 $ 19,874 $ 106,645 $ 85,350 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — 1 37 112 Impairment of intangible assets and liabilities 83 (83 ) 215 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 475 3,690 3,374 3,810 Unrealized credit loss (release) provision (232 ) (508 ) 626 (792 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 277 277 1,110 1,022 Change in fair value of derivatives not designated as cash flow hedges and other (1,186 ) (1,344 ) (8,698 ) (2,182 ) Amortization of interest rate cap premiums on designated cash flow hedges 1,801 59 3,849 235 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 30,633 $ 21,966 $ 107,158 $ 87,555 Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.13 $ — $ 0.93 $ 0.17 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 1.21 $ 1.05 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.35 $ 0.27 $ 1.22 $ 1.08 Weighted-average common shares and units - diluted 88,341 82,280 88,192 81,445

________________________________________

(1) Adjusted for the depreciation attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated investments.

(2) The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2022 excludes $5.4 million of the gain on the sale of The Residences at Annapolis Junction that was allocated to our joint venture partner. Additionally, the adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes the gain on sale of easement rights on a non-operating parcel and the loss on sale of a non-operating parcel.







ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Office Same Store (1) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis $ 6,670 $ 6,412 $ 26,009 $ 25,614 GAAP Adjustments (2) 68 124 370 838 Same Store NOI 6,738 6,536 26,379 26,452 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 6,150 520 21,322 2,387 Segment NOI 12,888 7,056 47,701 28,839 Retail Same Store (4) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 15,527 14,495 53,404 49,626 GAAP Adjustments (2) 862 918 1,632 1,994 Same Store NOI 16,389 15,413 55,036 51,620 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 85 (26 ) 8,666 6,024 Segment NOI 16,474 15,387 63,702 57,644 Multifamily Same Store (5) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 6,751 6,430 26,390 23,957 GAAP Adjustments (2) 212 228 850 825 Same Store NOI 6,963 6,658 27,240 24,782 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 1,364 3,169 7,852 12,529 Segment NOI 8,327 9,827 35,092 37,311 Total Property NOI 37,689 32,270 146,495 123,794 General contracting & real estate services gross profit 2,245 713 7,701 3,836 Depreciation and amortization (18,109 ) (16,616 ) (72,974 ) (68,853 ) General and administrative expenses (3,512 ) (3,653 ) (15,691 ) (14,610 ) Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs — (1 ) (37 ) (112 ) Impairment charges (83 ) (18,256 ) (416 ) (21,378 ) Gain on real estate dispositions, net 42 15,436 53,466 19,040 Interest income 6,568 3,829 16,978 18,457 Interest expense (10,933 ) (8,685 ) (39,680 ) (33,905 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (475 ) (3,690 ) (3,374 ) (3,810 ) Unrealized credit loss release (provision) 232 508 (626 ) 792 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases (277 ) (277 ) (1,110 ) (1,022 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 1,186 1,344 8,698 2,182 Other income (expense), net (37 ) 101 378 302 Income tax benefit 5 220 145 742 Net income 14,541 3,243 99,953 25,455 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (137 ) 5 (5,948 ) 5 Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) (11,548 ) (11,548 ) Net income attributable to AHH and OP unitholders $ 11,517 $ 361 $ 82,457 $ 13,912

_______________________________________

(1) Office same-store portfolio for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 excludes the Constellation Office and Wills Wharf.

(2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for straight-line rent, termination fees, deferred rent, recoveries of deferred rent, and amortization of lease incentives.

(3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division.

(4) Retail same-store portfolio for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 excludes Pembroke Square. Additionally, retail same-store portfolio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 excludes Delray Beach Plaza, Greenbrier Square, Overlook Village, Premier Retail, and Pembroke Square.

(5) Multifamily same-store portfolio for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 excludes 1305 Dock Street, Chronicle Mill, and Gainesville Apartments,







