Forum Merger IV Corporation Announces Proposed Contributions to Trust Account and Letter of Intent with a Business Combination Target

/EIN News/ -- Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Merger IV Corporation (Nasdaq: FMIV) (“FMIV” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has elected to extend the date by which FMIV has to consummate a business combination from March 22, 2023 up to an additional eight months to November 22, 2023 (the “Extension”, and such later date after March 22, 2023, the “Extended Date”), as permitted under FMIV’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “charter”). In connection with the Extension, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) for the solicitation of proxies in connection with a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders to be held on March 7, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on, among other proposals, to amend the charter to allow for the Extension.

FMIV announced that funds in trust, including any interest thereon, will not be used, now or in the future, to pay for any excise tax imposed under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

In connection with the Extension, FMIV announced that it intends to deposit the lesser of $175,000 or $0.05 for each public share then outstanding, which the Company shall deposit into the trust account at the beginning of each month, as more fully described in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

The Extension will provide FMIV with additional time to complete a business combination. The Company also disclosed that it had entered into a letter of intent with a target (the “LOI Target”) that is non-binding with respect to all its material terms, except with respect to provisions regarding a limited period of exclusivity. The LOI Target is a profitable and growing company in the online gaming industry, providing its customers with an expansive portfolio of digital gaming products and services. Subject to completion of its related audit, for the calendar year ended December 31, 2022, the LOI Target expects adjusted revenue in excess of $300 million and expects adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 30%. The LOI Target also expects strong free cash flow conversion for fiscal year 2023 substantially in excess of 2022 levels. The execution and negotiation of a definitive business combination agreement is subject to several conditions, including the completion of due diligence, securing certain concurrent financing and negotiation and preparation of related definitive documentation. The Company cannot assure stockholders that it will be able to enter into a definitive business combination agreement with the LOI Target on terms acceptable to the Company or the LOI Target prior to the Extended Date. In the event the Company and the LOI Target enter into a business combination agreement and related definitive documents, the Company can also not provide any assurance that the business combination agreement will be consummated prior to the Extended Date.

In connection with the Extension, FMIV announced that the redemption deadline is on March 3, 2023, which is two business days prior to the vote at the Special Meeting on March 7, 2023.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s stockholders will approve the proposal for the Extension and the other proposals included the Definitive Proxy Statement at the Special Meeting, and if such approvals are not obtained the Company will redeem the public shares pursuant to the terms the charter and the Company’s trust agreement.

About Forum Merger IV Corporation

Forum Merger IV Corporation is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on January 15, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a business combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies.

