Human Microbiome Modulators Market A Study of the Present Situation and Prospects Report for 2030

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – Implementation of new technologies across the globe

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Microbiome Modulators Market Forecast to 2030

The Human Microbiome Modulators Market report provides information on market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The report also provides key insights about the market's top companies, as well as a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to provide readers with a competitive advantage. The report focuses on the current pandemic's recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations.

The global human microbiome modulators market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 16.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure rising geriatric population around the world, increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, rising burden of lifestyle-induced disorders such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, and rapid adoption of preventive medicine. Microbiome modulators are intended to inhibit protein fermentation and formation of toxic metabolites including NH3, amines, and phenolic, while promoting fermentation of carbohydrates and production of Short Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs), or good metabolites. In addition, SCFAs fuel colonocytes, promote intestinal motility, absorb nutrients, maintain colonic pH, boost immune system, and have antineoplastic properties. For instance, on 24 March 2022, Prof Chris Barnes from UCL recommended establishment of an Institute of Microbiome Engineering (IME) with eight pillars. These themes will explore physical and engineering problems underlying architecture of host-microbiota systems when combined with greater data sets and community standards for experimental studies. Another such instance includes allocation of over USD 44 million by the Australian Government, in the future competitiveness of Australian health and medical research through National Health and Medical Research Council. It is primarily aimed at funding international collaborations, postgraduate scholarships, research equipment as well as infrastructure. Aforementioned instances depict that increasing investments in research and healthcare infrastructure serves to build more awareness and interest in microbiome research, which in turn, drives human microbiome modulators market growth.

Currently, application of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) is an emerging trend in the human microbiome modulators industry. CRISPR is now being incorporated into phages to impact bacteria, where bacteria employ CRISPR to fight against phages. CRISPR technologies have the ability to provide greater control over microbiome communities. For example, one may eradicate drug-resistant microorganisms while leaving helpful ones alone. This type of control is essential in combating antibiotic resistance, which is fast increasing around the globe and substantially hindering efforts to manage microbiological illnesses. Thus, such growing trends are expected to influence and drive human microbiome modulator market revenue growth positively.

The global Human Microbiome Modulators market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The Human Microbiome Modulators industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Probi AB, Immuron Ltd, BioGaia AB, Ingredion Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 29 August 2022, BioGaia and its subsidiary MetaboGen opened a pilot facility in Eslöv to meet specifications such as particular conditions and novel technical solutions needed for development of next-generation probiotic goods. This facility produces bacteria with different fermentation requirements such as regular lactobacilli and new, oxygen-sensitive strains. The tailored and automated pilot plant will be used for controlled manufacture of items for clinical trials, process development, and product launch. The plant gives BioGaia control over whole project development process, from inception phases to in-house pilot scale manufacture in collaboration with BioGaia Production.

Increasing prevalence of ailments, such as inflammatory disease, diabetic mellitus, and cancer, among others, are some factors driving market revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Probiotics can be used as a part of nutrition to modify structure and function of microbiome. For example, Colorectal Cancer (CRC), is expected to account for around 147,950 new cases and 53,200 deaths in 2020. Probiotics successfully modify intestinal microbiota, improve surgical results, and reduce inflammatory markers in CRC patients. Probiotics are an important therapy option for a wide range of conditions, including IBD and diabetes. They will be extremely useful in treatment of skin, GI, dental, respiratory, and other disorders in the future. Furthermore, probiotics have been shown to be effective in animal models in preventing viral and bacterial lower respiratory tract infections.

Increased investments for Research & Development (R&D) efforts internationally is a major factor driving market revenue growth during the forecast period. As of 2019, over USD 3 billion has been spent on gut microbiome-related innovative firms. In the recent years, Merck and Co., Gilead, Genentech, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have all made large investments in microbiome businesses. Takeda has created collaborations worth hundreds of millions of dollars with a variety of businesses in microbiome therapeutics field during the last six years including Finch, Debiopharm, Enterome, and Nubiyota.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed primarily to implementation of new technologies. For example, HelloBiome, is a microbiome platform established in the U.S. that combines cutting-edge next-generation sequencing with a breakthrough AI-powered technique that leverages hundreds of bacteria found in microbiome to cluster skin profiles. HelloBiome makes it simple for researchers and businesses to find insights stored within microbiome, with white-glove support from ELSI Skin Health Inc.'s microbiome experts. Furthermore, it is projected that rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, and increased interest in probiotics will accelerate market expansion throughout the projection period.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Human Microbiome Modulators market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements

Probiotics and Creams

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infections

Neurological Disorders

Cancers

Dermatological

Gastrointestinal

Metabolic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Thank you for reading our report.

