Digital Commerce Market Valuation Worth USD 17.53 Trillion by 2030, At a 15.1% CAGR | In-depth Industry Insights

The global digital commerce market is analyzed across components, browsing methods, payment modes, business types, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, increasing usage of social media and social commerce, advancement of multiple payment modes drive the growth of the global digital commerce market. The market was estimated at $4.21 trillion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $17.53 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Key industry players such as - Best Buy, Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Walmart, Inc., The Home Depot, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shopify, Inc., and eBay, Inc.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than two-fifts of the global digital commerce market. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report Europe and LAMEA.

By payment mode, the digital wallets segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths half of the global digital commerce market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By browsing medium, the mobile/table segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Huge supply chain disruptions, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, augmented the demand for digital commerce.

• At the same time, demand for online shopping also increased significantly, which made the food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies spike up their investments in automation, including the automation of supply chains. This factor impacted the global digital commerce market positively.

• This trend is quite likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

