Crestline Selected to Manage the Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel, Colorado

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that Bighorn Hospitality, LLC selected Crestline to manage the 263-guestroom Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel in Colorado. Located in Greenwood Village, the hotel is situated in a prime location near downtown Denver and downtown Englewood, with the Rocky Mountains as a scenic backdrop. It offers easy access to the burgeoning Denver Tech Center, The Links Golf Course, Fiddler Green Amphitheatre, and the Park Meadows Mall.



“Crestline begins the new year well-positioned for continued growth and success,” said James Carroll, President & CEO. “We see an upward trend in RevPAR as business travel returns and leisure travel remains strong. The addition of the Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel to our portfolio builds on Crestline’s strong regional presence in Colorado and is a testament to Crestline's continued ability to deliver excellent guest service while providing ownership exceptional returns on their investment,” added Carroll.

The Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel features modern guestrooms with luxury bedding, spacious workstations, and flat-screen TVs. For meetings and events, the hotel has 13,340 square feet of event space in a combined 11 rooms and venues including a ballroom which can accommodate up to 700 guests. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a seasonal outdoor pool, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit. For dining, guests may enjoy Redfire Restaurant for breakfast, dinner, and cocktails, as well as The Link for Starbucks coffee and snacks throughout the day.

The Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel is located at 7007 South Clinton Street, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80112. For more information and reservations: www.marriott.com or 303.792.5051.

Download image here: http://bit.ly/3RTGCEz

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 124 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with 17,800 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

About Bighorn Hospitality, LLC

Bighorn Hospitality, LLC is an emerging hospitality company, based in Nevada. The company owns ten hotels under multiple brands in Nevada and Colorado. The firm’s hotel acquisitions are strategically positioned to maximize value through enhanced management. Bighorn Hospitality’s hotels have built a strong reputation for high management quality and operational efficiencies. For more information, visit: www.bighornhospitality.com

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222