Taiwan Hon Chuan Group deploys Beverage Filling Packaging Industry in the Middle East
TAIWAN, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Global Competitiveness Research Report of the World Economic Forum, the organic catering market in the Middle East is estimated to be US$18.42 billion in 2022. Even though the world is stagnated by the epidemic's impact, the booming economy in the Middle East shows that the market still maintains a high level of consumption.
Taiwan Hon Chuan Group, which focuses on beverage filling OEM and packaging material production services, has 45 global production bases in Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia(Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Myanmar), and Mozambique and 2 offices in Japan and the United States. Observing the uniqueness of the Middle East market, Hon Chuan will soon participate in the Gulfood Exhibition held in Dubai in February 2023 and hopes to meet up and cooperate with local beverage partners.
The GulfoodExhibition is expected to attract elite manufacturers from all over the world. According to the report above, about 70% of the population in the Middle East market is under the age of 30. Hon Chuan, therefore, pays high attention to the following two trends.
Two keywords: Environmental protection and Health
Young Gen Z consumers who already have considerable spending power are most concerned and more willing to pay about the two major issues of "health" and "environmental protection”. In recent years, the health concepts of "juice detoxification", "health maintenance" and "juice fasting" have emerged in the Middle East and attracted many young people to try them. The demand for room-temperature beverage filling and cold-pressing technology has also significantly increased.
Young consumers are more willing to meet environmental and special packaging. Beverage-filling manufacturers need to have a high degree of customization capabilities to meet consumer needs. This is also the key reason why Hon Chuan can enter the Middle East market for cooperation.
The advantage of Hon Chuan is the combat power for the Middle East market.
Hon Chuan has been focusing on beverage manufacturing and packaging material production for 50 years. Next, from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, there will be an In-house factory for Taichung clients, the first phase of the Taiwan Free Trade Factory, the second aseptic line of the Zhangzhou factory in China, and the Quzhou factory in Zhejiang, the second phase of the Taiwan Free Trade Factory and the KIIC factory in West Java, Indonesia (Q2 2024) will be put into operation.
In terms of packaging material products, Hon Chuan actively engages in innovative research and development, such as rPET bottles/rPET preforms, rHDPE caps/Bioplastic caps, interlocking caps, UV flexographic printing labels and other packaging materials that focus on sustainable development, innovative research and development, cross-industry Niche products.
Facing the high-growth Middle East market, Hon Chuan is fully prepared for future cooperation. If you also expect to optimize brand value and expand new production lines in 2023, Hon Chuaninvites you to come to GulfoodExhibitions (StandR-257 in Shk Rashid Hall)on February 20th-23rd to discuss various possibilities of cooperation in the Middle East beverage market! Contact Hon Chuan sales team for reservation: https://www.honchuan.com/en/contact
